Ugreen 65W Nexode 4-port USB-C charger $26 $43 Save $17 This Ugreen wall charger gives you everything you could want in a power adapter. You have four USB ports, plenty of power, a foldable plug for portability, and a two-year warranty for peace of mind. Grab one now for yourself or to give as a gift this holiday season. $26 at Amazon

With Black Friday fast approaching, the season of deals on charging accessories is officially upon us. We're here to help you sift through all the chaos by highlighting only the best discounts, like this one on the Ugreen Nexode 65W 4-port charger. We're big fans of Ugreen and rank their products among some of our top phone chargers. The Nexode power adapter features 4 USB ports, fast-charging power for your USB-C devices, and a foldable plug for maximum portability. It's a desk space-saver and travel essential, and right now it's at an all-time low price.

Why you should buy the Ugreen Nexode 65W 4-Port Charger

Source: Ugreen

The four ports on the Nexode are made up of three USB-C ports, and one USB-A port. If you plug in a single device (capable of accepting it), you can fast-charge at up to 65W. That means you can charge a MacBook Air from 0 to 51% in just 30 minutes, or a Galaxy Ultra from 0-50% in just 20 minutes. Plug in a second USB-C device, and you can still fast-charge one at 45W and the second at 20W. If you want to use all four ports, you can still fast-charge one device at 30W, a second at 20W, and two at up to 15W.

It's an impressive package, made possible by GaN (Gallium nitride) technology that allows for faster, safer, more efficient charging from smaller devices. It measures 31% smaller than the standard laptop power brick, and with its foldable plug, it becomes the ultimate travel companion. Leave the rest of your USB chargers at home, and simply toss this one in a pocket or accessory bag. Other features include GaNInfiinity tech, which offers 8 layers of protection to keep your devices from overheating, and a two-year warranty.

As aforementioned, today's 40% discount brings this Ugreen Nexode charger to an all-time low price, and there's no guarantee the deal will stick around through the weekend. So, be sure to take advantage of this $26 price tag while you still can.