Microsoft Edge is a popular Google Chrome alternative. Compared to other web browsers, it stands out with useful features like Sleeping tabs, Collections, Vertical tabs, Bing Chat integration, and Efficiency mode. As expected, Microsoft Edge uses the company's Bing search engine by default. Here's how you can change the search engine in Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft Edge is available on iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux, and top budget Android phones. While Bing has improved a lot in recent years, it still lags compared to Google. Besides, some may prefer a privacy-focused DuckDuckGo to browse the web on Edge.

How to change your search engine in Microsoft Edge for desktop

Microsoft Edge uses Bing as the default search engine in the address bar and search box. There is no way to change the search engine for the search box, but you can change it to Google, Yahoo, or DuckDuckGo for the address bar.

Microsoft Edge uses the same user interface on Windows and Mac. We used the steps from the Windows app. You can follow the same on the Mac to change the search engine.

Launch Microsoft Edge on the desktop. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. Select Privacy, search, and services from the sidebar. Scroll to Address bar and search. Expand the Search engine used in the address bar menu. Select Google.

You should also select Address bar as the default search engine for new tabs. If you select Search box, Microsoft Edge opens new tabs with the search box that uses the Bing search engine.

Microsoft Edge also lets you manage search engines. You can add, edit, or delete search engines from the Settings.

Head to the Address bar and search in Microsoft Edge settings (check the steps above). Select Manage search engines. Click Add at the top. Type Search engine, Shortcuts, and URL. Select Add. You can also check the existing options based on your browsing history. Click the three-dot menu beside a search engine to edit, delete, or make it default.

How to change your search engine in Microsoft Edge for Android

Microsoft Edge uses Bing as the default search engine on Android. While you can't add new search engines on mobile, you can change it to Google using the steps below.

Open Microsoft Edge on Android. Tap the three-dot menu at the bottom and select Settings. 2 Images Close Select General. Close Tap Select search engine. Tap the radio button beside Google. 2 Images Close

How to change your search engine in Microsoft Edge for iPhone

You can change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge for iPhone and set it as the preferred browser.

Launch Microsoft Edge on iPhone. Tap the three-dot menu and open Settings. 2 Images Close Open General and tap Select search engine. 2 Images Close Select Google and tap Done in the upper-right corner. Close

It's easier than ever to use Microsoft Edge like a pro

