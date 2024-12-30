If you made a community of your phone and set up multiple users, use Android avatars to identify each person. Switching between accounts becomes easier with the visual cues. On Android 15, the avatar picker has a new feature that allows you to use your Google account picture. It's a welcome update if you can't decide on a profile picture on your Google Pixel device. Previously, you could only choose from preloaded images, your gallery, or take a new photo. Whether you share your device with friends or family, here's how to change your phone's avatar.

Related How to design your own WhatsApp avatar Express yourself with true-to-life sticker packs on WhatsApp

What is an Android avatar?

An Android avatar is the image associated with each user's profile on your Android phone. It identifies who currently uses the device, especially if you set up multiple profiles. The avatar can be a photo, an animated icon, or, on Android 15, your Google account picture.

It's useful for family tablets, phones with guest accounts, or when sharing a device with different people. It shows who is logged in, so you don't accidentally use the wrong profile. The feature doesn't make much of a difference if you're the only user.

You can change your avatar anytime in the Settings menu by selecting the profile you want to update. In Android 15, the avatar picker lets you choose your Google account picture as your avatar. It's a new addition. Previously, you could only pick from preset images, your gallery, or take a new photo with your phone's camera.

How to change your avatar on Google Pixel

Android 15 introduced the Google Pixel Avatar Picker, a tool for managing your profile picture. Nothing has changed about how it works, except the Multiple users section in Settings now lets you use your Google account picture as your Android avatar. Plus, it's exclusively for Pixel phones. Here's how to use it:

Open the settings app on your phone. Go to System > Multiple users. Choose a user and tap their avatar. It's the circled picture frame above your username. Select the images with the G logo beneath them to use your Google account photo. Alternatively, use the preset icons, choose an image from your gallery, or take a new photo with your phone's camera. Close

How to change your Android avatar on OEM phones

You can change your avatar if your phone runs Android 14 or if you use a third-party phone like Samsung or OnePlus. The only difference is that you can't use your Google account picture and must choose a photo or icon. Here's how:

Go to Settings > Users & accounts or other variations. Select Multiple users. Close Choose a user. Tap the current avatar. It's the circled picture frame above your username. Close Choose how you want to change the avatar. You can select your preferred images and icons or take a fresh picture with your phone's camera. Tap the checkmark in the upper-right corner to save changes. Repeat these steps for other accounts to change their avatars.

The syncing process is one-way, so changing your Google account picture updates the Avatar Picker. However, changing your profile avatar doesn't affect your Google account. It shouldn't be a problem if it's something you rarely do.

Related How to make a custom Facebook avatar Turn yourself into a digital character within minutes

How to change your Google account picture

Your Google account image carries your identity across Google services. This picture appears in Gmail, Google Meet, YouTube, and more. You may want to change it to reflect your Android avatar. Here's how to do it:

Go to Settings > Google. Tap your account name. Select Google Account. Close Tap your display picture and select Change. Choose from Google's illustrations, the Photos app, or your device's photos. Close Adjust and crop the photo to your liking. Then tap Next. When you're satisfied with the result, tap Save as profile picture.

When you change your Google account picture, it automatically applies to your Android avatar. If you don't want them to be the same, go to the Multiple users section in Settings to change it. Google account images appear in the top row alongside the camera and gallery icons in the Avatar Picker app. They are marked with a "G" logo for easy identification. If you have multiple Google accounts on your device, their profile pictures also appear for selection.

You can change your Google account picture from the Settings menu and any Google-related app. For example, you can update your profile picture in Chrome and refresh your image across all Google services.

Refresh your avatars and accounts

While updating your Android avatar or Google account picture, review which accounts are linked to your device. In the Settings menu, look for old or unused accounts and remove them permanently. Keep only the necessary accounts to simplify your device management, boost security, and avoid confusion, especially if you have personal and work profiles.