Wi-Fi is essential for everything from watching your favorite show to writing an email. You need a provider and a router or modem to access the internet. One common provider in the US is Xfinity from Comcast, which provides internet service, cable, landline phone service, and a wireless carrier, Xfinity Mobile, that offers plenty of great phones.

If you have internet through Xfinity and want to change your Wi-Fi password to make it stronger or easier to remember, it may not be apparent how to do so. This tutorial discusses the available methods to change your Xfinity Wi-Fi password.

These steps apply to Xfinity customers who use an Xfinity router or gateway.. If you use a third-party router/modem, refer to that device's instructions.

How to view your default Xfinity Wi-Fi password

Xfinity wireless gateways have a default Wi-Fi password printed on them. You'll likely be prompted to change the network name and password when you first set up your device, but you may need the information again if you factory reset your device. You'll find this information on a label on the bottom or side of your Wi-Fi router. The network name may be called something like ssid with the password beneath it.

How to view your Xfinity Wi-Fi password using an X1 TV Box

If you have an Xfinity XFi gateway and X1 TV Box and want to view your current password and Wi-Fi network name, you can do so with a few clicks of your remote.

Press the Xfinity button on your Xfinity remote. Press the right directional arrow to navigate to the settings gear. Press the down arrow and select the help option. Press the right arrow to navigate to the Wi-Fi tile within the Tools section and select it.

Here, you'll see your current Wi-Fi name and password. To change them, use one of the below methodologies.

How to change your Xfinity Wi-Fi password using the Xfinity app

The easiest way to change your router password and router settings is by using the Xfinity app on your phone or tablet.

If you haven't already, download the Xfinity app from the Google Play Store on an Android device or the Apple App Store for an iPhone or iPad. If the app is installed, make sure it's updated. Choose the Wi-Fi tab in the app. Select Wi-Fi details. Select Edit Wi-Fi settings at the bottom of the pop-up window. Use this screen to view and edit your Xfinity Wi-Fi network name and password. After making the changes, select Save.

You must reestablish a Wi-Fi connection with all your devices to your new Wi-Fi network name and network password.

How to change your Xfinity Wi-Fi password using the Xfinity website

If you don't want to use the Xfinity app, the Xfinity website makes it easy to change your Wi-Fi password.

Go to Xfinity.com and tap the Xfinity Account icon in the upper-right corner. Tap the Sign In button and sign in with your Xfinity credentials. Select Settings. Select Wi-Fi Network, then choose Password.

Here, you can enter a new password for your home network. After changing it, save settings to keep the new password.

How to change your Xfinity Wi-Fi password using the Xfinity Admin Tool

If you're an advanced user and want to change your Wi-Fi password, use the Xfinity Admin Tool to manage your Xfinity internet network.

Connect a phone, computer, or tablet to your network using Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Open a web browser and enter the router's default IP address: http://10.0.0.1. This opens the Admin Tool. Select Login. The default username is admin, and the default password is password in all lowercase letters. If you previously changed the login credentials, use those credentials instead. From the menu on the left, choose Gateway. Select Connection. Select Wi-Fi. Under Private Wi-Fi Network, you'll see the current name of your Wi-Fi network. Select Edit to change your network password. You may see the option to edit the password for two different networks. This is applicable if you have separate 2.5GHz and 5GHz networks. Select Save settings to save your new password.

There are numerous other settings you can change in the Admin Tool.

Change your password with ease

Comcast Xfinity is a great option for internet service. If you need to view or change your Wi-Fi password, Xfinity makes it easy through numerous methods. If you run into issues with your Xfinity service, contact customer service.