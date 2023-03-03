You can switch if you want to, and you can leave bad names behind

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms on the internet. Many of the best Android tablets are purchased because they're good to use with this streaming service. One of the key elements of a Twitch account is your username. Your Twitch username can say a lot about you. It's common to feel the urge to change the name associated with your account. Regardless of your reasons, it doesn't take long to switch it up.

Some things to know

Changing your username on Twitch is simple, but you should know a few things before doing so. For more details, check Twitch's official username rename and recycling policies.

Only one change every two months

You can only change your username once every sixty days. Make sure you're certain about your new username before confirming the change. It's important to know that your new username can't be one that's active and recycled usernames generally become available again after six months.

You can change your display name

There's an option to change your display name instead of your username. This might be useful to you, but your display name must match your username. All you can change here is the capitalization of letters. You can find this option under Settings > Profile Settings > Display Name using the web browser or Settings > Account > Edit Profile > Display Name using the mobile app.

How to change your Twitch username on desktop

Follow these steps to change your Twitch username using a web browser. This method is recommended because it is the simplest.

Navigate to Twitch.tv in your web browser and log in. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Click Settings. Scroll down and click the pencil icon next to your username. Enter your new username and click Update.

That's all you need to do to change your username on Twitch. Just make sure you double-check your new name before you confirm.

How to change your Twitch username on mobile

These steps will help you change your Twitch username through the mobile app on your smart device. These steps function similarly for Android and iOS.

Open the Twitch app on your smart device and log in. Tap your profile icon in the upper-left corner. Close Tap Account Settings. Tap Account. 2 Images Close Tap Edit Profile. Tap Username. 2 Images Close Tap Change Username. Enter your new username and tap Save. 2 Images Close

It's simple to change your username using the Twitch app as well. Always be sure to give your new username a second look before you confirm.

Use Twitch with confidence

Using Twitch when you like your username is a lot more fun. Now you have the tools to change your name whenever you feel like it. Just not more often than once every two months. If you enjoy using Twitch, learn how to start your own stream!