Thanks to their innovative features, smart TVs have become the entertainment focal point in our homes. However, like other gadgets, they can act up, which is frustrating. Over time, residual electrical charges build up or run low on memory, leading to glitches like the menu not opening, unresponsive apps, or a flickering screen. Software problems or internet connection issues can cause some of these issues. However, there’s something you can do to fix these problems. Enter Smart TV reset.

Smart TV reset: The details

Resetting your smart TV can resolve glitches, such as software bugs, network connectivity problems, slow performance, and app freezing. It restores the set to factory settings, clearing cached data or bad configurations that interfere with normal operations. For instance, if your TV is sluggish or unresponsive because of temporary file accumulation, resetting it clears these files, leading to enhanced general performance.

Types of smart TV reset

There are three types of TV reset: Soft reset, Hard reset, and Factory reset. A soft reset is ideal when your set is sluggish or apps are unresponsive. To do a soft reset, unplug the TV for 60 seconds and then plug it back in. A hard reset is the next option if a soft reset does not solve the problem. It is usually recommended when the TV is frozen or the smart features are not working. To perform a hard reset, turn the TV off, unplug the power cord, and hold the power button for around 30 seconds. Wait another 30 to 60 seconds, plug it back in, and turn on the TV.

If you tried the first two options without success, or your set experiences consistent software or smart feature glitches, consider factory resetting it. Unlike soft and hard resets designed to address minor issues, factory reset is for major glitches. It restores your smart TV to the original factory settings, meaning all your data and applications will be deleted. So before proceeding, make sure nothing else, like a loose cable, is the cause of your problems by trying troubleshooting steps such as:

Ensure all the cables are plugged in well and are not damaged. You can also unplug, wipe, and plug them back in. Check for odd discoloration, bends, or dents.

Confirm that your input device is not the problem. Connect another input device to the TV or another TV to the input device and see if the glitch persists. If so, your TV is fine. The problem is the input device.

Check the internet speeds. Generally, if you stream 1080p HD content, you need at least 5mbps for smooth streaming. If it’s 4K Ultra HD, your internet speeds should be at least 25mbps. Run a speed test to ensure it is not the cause of your predicaments.

Ensure your streaming device or gaming console is running at a resolution and refresh rate compatible with the smart TV.

Turn off motion smoothing or the “Soap Opera Effect.” The feature makes videos look extremely smooth and unnatural. Adjusting your set to “Cinema” or “Theatre” mode may turn the feature off automatically.

If these steps don’t resolve the problem, performing a factory reset may be your next best option.

Before performing a factory reset, note any settings or login credentials you may need to reconfigure the TV afterward.

Steps to factory reset your smart TV

While factory resetting a smart TV is straightforward, the process varies depending on the TV model and brand. But the general process is usually something like this: Navigate to the Settings menu, go to the System or General tab, tap Reset or Restore > Factory reset, and follow the on-screen instructions.

You may be required to enter your TV’s PIN to confirm the reset. The process may take a few seconds or longer to complete, so be patient and do not unplug the power cord or turn off the TV.

Preparing for a smart TV factory reset

Before initiating a factory reset, back up important data, such as videos and photos, on an external hard drive or a USB flash drive. Also, disconnect all external devices connected to the TV, such as streaming devices, speakers, and gaming consoles. This speeds up the process and prevents software complications or conflicts.

Additionally, ensure you have a stable power source to prevent disruptions. This can affect your TV’s software. Also, follow all the instructions carefully.

Say goodbye to smart TV glitches in seconds

A factory reset is a quick way to fix glitches on your TV and improve its performance and functionality. Before initiating the process, back up your data and note down important login credentials, like your Wi-Fi password. However, if the glitches persist after a master reset, contact the manufacturer’s support team or seek professional help. If your smart TV restarts often, buffers apps, or needs more features, we have several free ways to give your smart TV an upgrade.