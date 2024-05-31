It’s virtually impossible to know everything about your smartphone's capabilities. In 2024, these devices offer hundreds of settings and features that can be adjusted, changed, and enabled, altering the user experience. And unless you’re taking in-depth courses or watching hours of YouTube videos, there is a good chance you’ll miss some of the best ways to use your device.

As much as we at Android Police love it, the Pixel 8a is no different. Google's budget smartphone, like all devices in the modern era, has a settings menu as long as your arm, with some undiscovered diamonds hidden in the rough. In fact, one of the device's major selling points, Smooth display, is disabled by default, and we think you should hurry to your settings menu and turn it on as soon as humanly possible.

Turn on Smooth display right now

…or that 120Hz refresh rate goes to waste

Close

Refresh rate is one of those noticeable specs from device to device. It changes how fluid and smooth your overall display experience is, from scrolling social media to opening apps. Google took it up a notch with the Pixel 8, hitting that 120Hz mark after the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a both topped out at 90Hz. Fortunately, they didn’t skimp with the Pixel 8a, delivering its latest budget smartphone with a display capable of the same 120Hz refresh rate.

However, to take advantage of the new refresh rate, a setting adjustment must be made. The feature — appropriately dubbed Smooth display — is disabled by default. Fortunately, it’s not a difficult fix. All you have to do is head to “Display” in your settings menu and scroll down until you find the “Smooth display” option. Toggle that bad boy to “On” and you’re all set.

Close

Other settings to change on the Pixel 8a

Smooth display isn’t the only one

Smooth display may be one of the most important settings to change as soon as you get your Pixel 8a, but it’s not the only one. We’ve done a bit of digging and found some of the other Pixel 8a settings you should change before you embark on this new smartphone journey.

For starters, the Adaptive battery setting should be turned on, particularly if you’ve already turned on Smooth display. The latter drains additional battery because of the improved specs, and the former will help your phone recoup some of that lost power where it can, depending on how you use your device.

If you want to take advantage of all the new AI features you keep hearing about, you have a couple of options. First off, you’ll likely want to download the Gemini app to access the company's new AI chatbot. As Google continues to build out its feature set — we saw plenty of action on this front at this year's I/O — you'll want to have it already downloaded to your phone, even if using it means disabling Assistant.

The Pixel 8a can get even better

Suffice it to say, there is a lot to love about the Pixel 8a, but a little tinkering with the settings can go a long way in ensuring you’re getting the most out of the budget Android smartphone.