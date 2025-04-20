While there are plenty of web browsers available, the one I keep coming back to is Google Chrome. It comes pre-installed on most Android phones and is simply one of the best browsers around. Most websites are optimized for Chrome, it has a handy Discover section to keep up with my interests, and it's just easier to use.
That said, there are a few things Chrome doesn't get right out of the box. Here are a few Chrome settings I change on every Android device I use.
5 Block third-party cookies for more privacy
Stops sites from tracking you across the web
One of the most annoying things when browsing is when you open a website to read something and a giant cookie pop-up takes over the screen. Thankfully, Chrome offers a simple way to block those pop-ups entirely. Using this feature saves you from seeing the cookie pop-up while also stopping third-party cookies from tracking your browsing activity, which helps protect your privacy. Here's how to do it:
- Open Chrome and tap the three-dot menu in the top right.
- Tap Settings.
-
Select Privacy and security.