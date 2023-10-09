Gmail is the most popular email service, used by billions across the globe, and is the most critical part of Google Workspace. Recently, Gmail debuted its Wear OS app, giving users access to extra features from their wrists. However, regardless of the email service you choose, a decent email with a lousy subject line will fall flat. If the subject line of an email is random and off-topic, it may fail to capture the recipient's attention.

You must have an engaging subject line, and it must be pertinent to the topic of conversation. In such circumstances, updating the subject line is critical. In this post, we show you how to edit the subject line in Gmail, which is a little-known feature. Let's get started straight away.

Why is the email subject line important?

The subject line is the gist of the email. It's the subject line that first appears in the recipient's inbox and helps them decide what the email is all about. Most Gmail users feel the subject line is an essential part of the email.

Here are a few points that will help you understand the importance of Gmail's subject line.

Increases the chance of being noticed

If you are a job seeker and frustrated with sending hundreds of emails that go unanswered, reconsider your subject line. Make sure your email contains an intriguing subject line that immediately catches the recipient's attention.

Organize your inbox

If you use Gmail in your day-to-day life, your inbox is bound to get cluttered. A subject line can be an effective Gmail inbox organization tool. You can create filters that look for certain words or phrases in the subject line, automatically label them, and organize your Gmail inbox.

Saves time

A well-written and clear subject line saves the receiver time and eliminates the need to read the full email message to comprehend the subject. A lifesaver for those who are always on the go!

Why does Gmail use subject lines to group conversations together?

Usually, Gmail groups all of your conversations and creates a thread using the subject line. This feature is known as Conversation View. It groups all your messages (the messages you sent initially or the responses) under the same subject line and aligns them chronologically.

You can turn off Gmail's conversation view under the settings menu. Turning off Gmail's conversation view feature alters how messages appear in your inbox, and each new email that arrives in your inbox displays separately, which could mess up your inbox. Speaking of messy inboxes, you can learn how to mass delete emails in Gmail to free up space and de-clutter your inbox.

But why bother changing the subject line?

The subject line of an email helps the recipient understand what the communication is about. When someone replies to a message, it gets grouped in the same thread under the same subject line. However, the subject line may become obsolete if the topic has shifted from the initial discussion.

Here are the reasons why you should change the subject line:

Bring the attention of the recipient to the new information.

You sent an email with a botched subject line.

Split email conversations into separate threads for different topics.

Conversations become easily searchable for future references.

Better organization of emails.

How do I change the subject line in Gmail?

Changing the subject line in Gmail is a simple and quick process. It's worth noting that the processes for changing the subject line in Gmail while replying to a message and forwarding a message are the same.​​​​​​​

Change the subject line when replying to a message on the desktop

Launch Gmail on any web browser on your PC. Open the email you want to change the subject line for. Scroll down to the email conversation and click Reply to launch a new reply window. Click the down arrow in the upper-left corner of the reply window and select Edit subject from the drop-down menu. A new compose window appears where you can change the subject line for your reply. Click Send when you're ready to send your reply with a new subject line.

Change the subject line when replying to a message using a third-party extension

Streak, a third-party extension, allows you to alter the subject line in Gmail using its thread splitter tool. Here's how to change the subject line in Gmail using Streak.

Download the Streak extension from the Chrome Web Store. It is also available on the Mac App Store for Safari users. Open Gmail on any web browser on your PC. Open the email conversation in your Gmail inbox to which you want to change the subject line. Click the three-dot menu icon at the top, and select More from the menu that pops up. Select Split thread. Choose the messages that you wish to separate from the conversation and group them under a new subject line. Select Move messages to a new thread. Enter a new subject line for the email thread and click Done.

Change the subject line when replying to a message on the Gmail app

Changing the subject line in the Gmail app is easy on smartphones, and even Android phone users can follow the same steps as long as they use the Gmail app.

Open the Gmail app on your phone. Tap the email conversation in which you want to change the subject line. Scroll down and tap Reply. Close Write a new subject line in the Subject field. Type your response in the Compose mail area and tap Send in the upper-right corner to send your reply with a new subject line. Close

After creating a new thread with a new subject line following the above steps, you may want to archive the original thread to avoid confusion. We have a guide that explains how you can find archived emails in Gmail.

Converse effectively on Gmail

Changing the subject line and using it for effective conversation on Gmail isn't widely known by its users. However, you should change the subject if you believe the conversation has strayed from its original topic. Changing the subject line for every email in a thread can make it more confusing. If you want to stay private, check out our dedicated guide to sending encrypted and confidential emails on Gmail.