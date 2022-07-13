Amazon has been around for over 28 years, so some of us have account histories dating back to the 90s. Maybe you've moved once or twice during that time all while shipping Christmas and birthday presents to different friends and family around the country (and probably a Pixel 7 for yourself). Given all that, you've probably saved more than a few addresses to your Amazon account. It wouldn't be hard to accidentally choose the wrong one at checkout. But you can save the day with a few clicks.

How to change your shipping address

You can change the shipping address of your Amazon order at any time as long as Amazon is the one delivering the package and it hasn't entered the shipping process. So, if you choose same-day shipping, your window for changing the shipping address is small. If you choose two-day or no-rush shipping, you'll have a bit more time to act.

For an Amazon delivery

Log in to your Amazon account. Navigate to the Your Orders page. Find the order you'd like to change the delivery address of. Click View or edit order or View order details. Beneath the current shipping address, select Change. Find the address you'd like to ship to. Click Ship to this address. Confirm your credit card information and billing address. Once that's taken care of, your shipping information is updated.

You cannot alter your shipping details via the Amazon app.

For a third-party delivery

If you've ordered something from a third-party seller, you may have to contact the seller directly to change the order details.

Go to the Your Orders page. Find the order you want to modify. Click View or edit order or View order details. Click on the vendor's name next to the product image. Select Ask a question at the right of the page. A new window opens with a chatbot that guides you through sending a message to the seller.

If you need to change the destination for your Amazon delivery after it has begun the shipping process, your only recourse is to cancel your order and place it again.

How to change your payment method and other order details

Changing your shipping address is a useful feature, but until your order ships, there are other aspects of your purchase that you can update if you need to. Maybe you ordered a gift on the wrong card and don't want your partner to see the details. If that's the case, changing your payment method is a quick and easy process.

On the desktop

Navigate to the Your Orders page. Find the order you wish to modify and click View or edit order or View order details. Select Change Payment Method at the right of the order. Choose the new payment method you wish to use. Verify your payment details and then click Verify card. When you're done, select Continue to return to the Order Details page. On the Order Details page, change your shipping speed, add gift options, archive your order, or cancel it. You only have these options if your order hasn't entered the shipping process.

On mobile

To change the order payment on mobile, follow the same steps.

Navigate to your orders and select the order you wish to modify. Scroll down a bit and tap View or Change this order. 2 Images Close Scroll down and select your Payment Method. Close Select your new payment method.

Even though the layout of this page on mobile is a little different from the browser version, it still has the same functionality.

How to manage your addresses

It's a good idea to go through your Amazon address book once in a while and clean things up, especially if you've moved or the people you send gifts to have moved, and things get cluttered. Keeping this list tidy can minimize shipping accidents. Here's how to get rid of those old addresses:

Delete an address

Hover over the Account & Lists button and click Account. Scroll down to the Ordering and shopping preferences section and select Your addresses. Find the address you'd like to delete and click Remove at the bottom of the address card. On the Confirm Removal pop-up window, select Yes.

Add an address

If you're deleting addresses because you or someone you know has moved, you'll want to add a new address.

Navigate to your account page and go to Your addresses. Click on Add Address in the upper-left corner. Enter the new address information. Select Add address at the bottom.

On mobile

You can also manage your addresses from the mobile app:

Navigate to your Account page via either the profile page or the navigation page. Close Scroll down to the Account settings section and tap Your Addresses. 2 Images Close

From here, the process to manage your addresses is the same as it is on the Amazon website. While you're here, select a default address so that there's less chance of sending a package to the wrong place in the future.

Use a Hub Locker instead

If you receive a package you meant to send somewhere else, don't forget about Amazon Hub. You can return your order to one of the hundreds of locker and counter locations, then use your Amazon Prime delivery benefits to speed it on its way to the correct destination.