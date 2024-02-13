Google Calendar is a great tool to organize your life. If you’re anything like me, you’ve long ditched paper calendars and entered all of your various appointments right into the calendar app on your phone. As long as you don’t need to share your calendar with anyone else, the process is as smooth as it gets. But once you introduce calendar sharing to the mix, there is one vital thing you need to watch out for, as I’ve painstakingly learned.

You’re not necessarily the only person who needs to know when you’re free and when you’re not. In my case, I want my wife to know at a glance when my appointments take place, and that’s why I shared my primary calendar with her. We quickly ran into a problem, though: some of my appointments just wouldn’t show up to her, seemingly at random. We double and triple checked the calendar sharing settings, and everything looked correct: under Share with specific people or groups, she had the permission to see all event details, which is all she should need to have for this to work.

Some calendar events won't show up for others

Turns out, people don’t get to see your events imported from Gmail by default

After a while, we finally managed to narrow down the problem and found out that only events imported from my emails via Gmail refused to show up for my wife. But before we dive deeper, here is something you need to know: while you may think that you’ve shared all of your appointments with someone else when you gave them permission to “see all event details,” Google actually lets you set visibility for every single event in addition to the global setting.

When you edit some event’s details, you can see that there is a drop-down selector that lets you pick between default visibility, private, and public. On the web, a question mark next to it links to an explainer on Google’s support page, which makes clear which people will be able to see which of those events. There is another setting you can’t manually choose, too: Only me.

With that in mind, let’s get back to the Gmail findings: the problem with calendar sharing is that Gmail events are automatically set to this Only me option by default, without any warning when you first share your main calendar with someone else. This naturally prevents them from seeing these events. In my case, that meant some of my train journeys to visit my hometown wouldn’t show up for my wife, and I’d wager the same would be true for flights and hotel bookings that you and your partner may explicitly want to have in both their records.

You need to force Gmail events to show up in shared calendars

Why isn't this setting turned on by default?

Once you know that events that were automatically imported from Gmail are the problem, the solution is relatively simple. Head to the settings menu in the top right of the Google Calendar web interface, then select General and look for the Events from Gmail section.

First, make sure that these events are imported in the first place with the Show events automatically created by Gmail in my calendar checkbox. Then, use the Privacy of email events dropdown right below it and select Calendar default. This ensures that all of your Gmail events will show up for everyone you shared the calendar with, like you would expect from the get-go.

In the help page mentioned earlier, Google makes clear that the “only me” setting is activated on purpose: “Only you can see the events that are automatically added to your calendar from Gmail, even if you've shared your calendar with someone.” This begs the question: why?

The discovery process is not intuitive

Privacy is important, but come on

It’s likely that calendar events from Gmail aren’t shared by default for privacy reasons. Some people may not be fully aware that their Gmail events will automatically show up in Calendar, and this could lead to some unintended consequences when these are shared with others by default. This may spoil fun things like a birthday surprise, or, in a worse case, it could help an abusive partner spot a therapy session or a hospital appointment. That’s why it’s likely a good idea to not share Gmail events by default, even if it just due to an abundance of caution.

I’d still wish that Google was more transparent about what’s happening here. My wife and I couldn’t figure out for the better part of a year why some of my events refused to show up for her, and only after we started digging in did we find out why. Google could easily show a prominent warning that Gmail events aren’t shared by default when you first set up sharing and offer a fix to avoid issues like this.