We spend a lot of time typing on our phones, whether it's texting, searching, or shopping. Given the importance of text entry on a smartphone, it's essential to have a reliable software keyboard that makes things easier when entering text, managing your clipboard, finding GIFs, and more. Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, come with Samsung Keyboard pre-installed, but Google's Gboard offers a better experience, including glide typing (sliding your finger from one letter to the next), voice input, handwriting recognition, emoji and GIF search, multilingual typing, and Google Translate support.

Even though Gboard is the default keyboard on Google Pixel devices, such as the Google Pixel 6, it's easy to make Gboard the software keyboard for your Samsung Galaxy handset.

Download the Gboard app

The first thing to do is navigate to the Play Store to install Gboard. Use the link below to make it easier.

Change the Samsung Keyboard to Gboard

Now that Gboard is installed, set it as your primary software keyboard on your Samsung device. The app makes it easy for you.

Open the Gboard app and follow the steps mentioned on the screen. To enable Gboard in your phone's Language & input settings, tap the Enable in Settings button. Turn on the Gboard toggle switch and tap OK. 2 Images Close Tap the back icon in the upper-right corner to continue the process. Tap Select input method and select Gboard.

After completing the above steps, you're taken to the Gboard settings. There are many options to explore, helping you select your themes or preferences. It's best to start typing and return to the settings whenever you want to change something. When using your keyboard, you can access the settings easily by tapping the cog icon in the bar above the keys. You'll also find a bunch of icons there, such as GIFs and your clipboard. Again, explore these options and customize them in the settings if needed.

Start typing

Gboard is packed with features, which is why it's one of our favorite and one of the best Android apps. It's easy to replace the default Samsung Keyboard with Gboard, thanks to the guided process. To make the most of it, try Emoji Kitchen to build stickers and emojis.