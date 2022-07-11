Your Amazon account's password might be the most critical password you own. Especially for Prime subscribers, a lot of stuff happens within your Amazon account, from photo storage, streaming, gaming, and shopping. Your Amazon account is also necessary to manage all your Amazon Echo smart display devices. The best way to keep your Amazon account secure is to change to a new password regularly.

This guide shows you how to change your Amazon account password on a desktop web browser and the Amazon mobile app. We also show you how to perform a password reset if you're locked out.

How to change your Amazon password

For security reasons, once you've changed your password, Amazon asks you to verify that you've performed a password change. It will be sent via SMS or email, depending on your account settings.

Change your password on the Amazon app

These steps are identical for the Android and iPhone apps.

Open the Amazon Shopping app. Tap the Profile button at the bottom of your screen. Tap Your Account. 2 Images Close Tap Login & security underneath the Account settings heading. Tap the Edit button next to Password to access the Change Password page. 2 Images Close Enter your current password, then your new password in the appropriate password fields. Tap Save changes. Close

To finish changing your Amazon account's password, verify the action as described above.

Change your password on the desktop

Open the Amazon website. Click Account & Lists in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Login & Security. You may need to sign in to your Amazon account again to access this page. Click the Edit button next to Password to access the Change Password page. Enter your current password, then your new password. Click Save changes. 2 Images Close

Verify the action, and you're done!

This is pretty easy if you haven't forgotten your password. So, what can you do if you can't remember your password and are desperate to catch a sale?

How to reset your Amazon password if you've forgotten it

Make sure you have access to the email account and mobile phone number associated with your account before you reset your old password. If you don't have access to either, contact Amazon's customer service to recover your password. You should also contact Amazon's customer service if you do not receive your password assistance email.

Reset your Amazon password on the Amazon app

Due to the Amazon app's security settings, we cannot provide screenshots of all the steps. If you struggle to complete these steps on mobile, try the desktop method instead.

On the app's login page, tap Forgot password underneath the Need help drop-down menu. Enter the email address or phone number associated with your account. Amazon may ask you to enter the postcode or zipcode associated with your account to continue. 2 Images Close Amazon sends you a password assistance email. Check the email for your one-time password (OTP). This will take the form of a six-digit code. Enter the OTP in the box provided. You can now create a new password. Close

Reset your Amazon password on your desktop

Go to the Amazon website. Hover over the Account & Lists drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Sign in. Click Forgot your password underneath the Need help drop-down menu. Close Enter the email address or phone number associated with your account. Amazon may ask you to enter your postcode or zipcode to continue. Check your email for an OTP (One-time password). Enter the OTP in the box provided. 2 Images Close

There you have it; you now have access to your Amazon account.

Once you've sorted out your passwords, you may want to improve your Amazon account's security further. A password manager keeps your passwords secure, and two-factor authentication makes it near impossible for remote hackers to access your account.

Secure your Amazon account with two-factor authentication

Changing your Amazon password is an effective way to secure your account, but two-factor authentication (2FA) is another method you can use to secure your account.

This requires an external 2FA app to use. When enabled, you will need to verify every login to your Amazon account by manually approving it through the app. Strong passwords aren't foolproof, so this is an excellent method to keep your account secure, as troublemakers need your phone to gain access. Once you've chosen your app, follow the method below to add 2FA to your account.

Amazon refers to this method as "Two-step verification." This is another name for two-factor authentication.

Open the Amazon Shopping app. Tap the Profile button at the bottom of your screen. Tap Your Account. 2 Images Close Tap Login & security underneath the Account settings heading. Tap Edit next to Two-Step Verification Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Get Started. Tap the radio button next to Authenticator app. You can verify via SMS, but this is not as secure as using an external app. 2 Images Close Copy the text code into your Two-Factor Authentication app. If you are setting up 2FA on your desktop, scan the QR code provided on your phone. Copy the OTP in the 2FA app into the field provided. Close

Keep your Amazon account secure

Changing your Amazon password and enabling two-factor authentication are great ways to prevent sneaky people from accessing your Amazon account and using your Amazon Prime benefits. If you constantly forget your Amazon password, use a password manager.