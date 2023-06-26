Instagram is not just a platform to share stunning travel photos, memorable family moments, or significant work experiences. It also offers an opportunity to showcase the art of photography. With the advent of powerful smartphone cameras, provided you have the right microSD card for space and speed, capturing and sharing visually appealing content has become easier than ever.

However, there are instances when a profile needs a rebranding. For instance, to venture into the world of influencer-like Instagram Stories. Instagram provides a straightforward method to change your profile name and username, allowing you to embark on a new journey. By following a few simple steps, you can revamp your Instagram presence and embrace the potential of this influential social media platform.

How to change your Instagram display name

Your Instagram display name is an exciting opportunity to create your unique online identity. It's a fun and important aspect of your Instagram profile. Feel free to use letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. Unlike your Instagram handle (more about this below), your Instagram display name can contain special characters and emojis.

To get started with changing your Instagram account name, make sure you have the app installed and that your Android smartphone or iPhone is connected to the internet. Then, follow these steps:

Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device (the process is the same on both mobile apps). Tap your profile icon (which is also your profile picture) in the lower-right corner. Select the edit profile button. 2 Images Close Tap the Name text box to change your Instagram name. Type your new name. When you're done, tap the light blue checkmark in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close

That's it! When you go back to your profile page, you'll notice your Instagram name has been changed successfully.

When changing your Instagram username, it's worth considering how it can enhance your online brand and presence. Take a moment to reflect on how it resonates with your personal or professional aspirations. Get creative and brainstorm delightful, memorable options that reflect your identity and passions.

How to change your Instagram username

Perhaps you also need a new Instagram username to pair with your shiny-new profile name. Just a quick reminder here that display name and username on Instagram serve different purposes. Your display name, located below your profile icon, doesn't need to be unique and can be customized with emojis or special characters for added flair. On the other hand, your Instagram handle or username, displayed at the top of your profile, serves as your distinctive identifier and must therefore be unique.

To change your Instagram account username, follow the steps above, as they're identical. Just tap the text box under the username field in Step 4 (where your current username is displayed) and type your desired username.

As mentioned above, your Instagram username must be unique, so if the one you pick isn't available, Instagram notifies you. In case of unavailability, you can add a period or underscore to the username or select an alternative one. Once you've made the changes, tap the light blue checkmark icon in the upper-right corner of the app to submit the new username.

In case you wish to revert to your old username, you have the option to do so. Instagram retains your old handle for 14 days. After this period, the username becomes available to other users. However, if no one else claims it, you can reclaim it as your own.

Toward new Instagram ideas

