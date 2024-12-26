Everyone's default Instagram chat theme is the same. It's tied to whether you use light or dark mode settings. In light mode, you'll see a white background when sending or editing direct messages on the app. In dark mode, there's a black background. When talking with people, you can change it to something that fits the vibe of the conversation. When chatting with a close friend, choose a playful or colorful theme. Use a relaxed or neutral theme for acquaintances. Instagram themes bring an interesting way to personalize chats on connected devices. Let's help you spice up your conversations with them.

How Instagram chat themes work

Instagram chat themes are free customizable backgrounds that change the appearance of your direct message (DM) conversations. Each theme may alter chat bubbles and texts. They include colors and gradients or may relate to events, moods, or interests.

The theme change applies to you and the other person in the chat, so they see the new design, too. They can also change it on their end, so it's a good idea to agree on the style to keep your chats looking how you both want them. To change them, open a conversation, tap the person's name, and select the option. From there, choose from a list of over 20 themes available or create your own with Meta AI.

Meta AI is an artificial intelligence created by Meta Platforms to assist you with its apps, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. It can generate text, images, and chat themes based on your prompt.

How to change Instagram chat themes

When you change your Instagram chat themes, they appear on all devices where you signed in with your account. The steps are the same for Android and iPhone, but the feature isn't available for desktops on the web app. Also, you can't apply a theme to all your chats at once. You must change the theme for each one individually. Here's how to do it:

Open the Instagram app. From the Home menu, tap the paper plane or Messenger icon in the upper-right corner. Select a chat. Tap the person's username at the top of the screen. Select Theme. Close Choose a theme to see a preview. Tap Select to set it. Close

How to change Instagram chat themes with Meta AI

Use prompts to describe your dream wallpaper. Then, Meta AI generates it for you, and you can apply it to Instagram chats. However, the feature is only available in certain regions. If you don't see it, you can only use the preset wallpaper themes on the app. Follow the steps below to start:

Open the Instagram app. Tap the paper plane or Messenger icon in the upper-right corner. Select a chat. Tap the person's username at the upper part of the screen. Tap Theme. Select Create with AI. Type your prompt into the provided text box. We used the prompt "futuristic circuit board with glowing blue and purple lines." Tap Next in the upper-right corner to generate the theme. Close If you're satisfied with the result, tap Next to preview and apply it. If not, tap the redo icon in the lower-right corner and try again.

Other ways to enhance Instagram chats

One way to organize your Instagram chats is to give your friends aliases. They don't affect the theme, but they complement it. You can make conversations with closer friends or important contacts stand out with nicknames. Afterward, move less active conversations to the General tab and focus on the ones that matter most in the Primary tab. The Messages menu will have a cleaner appearance.

How to use Instagram chat nicknames

Open the Instagram app. Tap the paper plane or Messenger icon in the upper-right corner. Select a chat. Tap the person's name at the top of the screen. Select Nicknames. Choose a person to assign them a nickname. Close Type the nickname into the provided text box. Then, tap Done.

If you don't want anyone giving you silly nicknames, tap Change who can edit your nickname at the top of the Nicknames menu. Then, switch the setting to Only you.

How to organize Instagram chats

Open the Instagram app. Tap the paper plane or Messenger icon in the upper-right corner. Under the Primary tab, long press a chat and select Move to General. Under the General tab, long press a chat and select Move to Primary. Close

Chat nicknames are limited to your conversations, so each party's username remains the same outside it. Since the nickname is only visible to those in that chat, you can confidently use any aliases.

Revamp your Instagram experience

You can make Instagram your own beyond chat themes. You can change your Instagram username and display name to reflect your identity or brand better. One trick is to make your username short, unique, and catchy so that your friends, followers, or potential clients can easily discover your profile. A long username brings the opposite result.