Making calls from your smartphone is a common way people communicate with each other, but calling from other devices, such as a computer, is almost impossible without a workaround. Google has a service called Google Voice that gives you a single unified phone number for call forwarding. Google Voice can be used on Android and iOS devices as well as on the web.

It might make sense to change your Google Voice number when you move and want a local phone number or if you want to customize your number for a business. This guide discusses the steps to change your Google Voice number and select a new one.

Google Voice: The basics

Google Voice is a VOIP service that uses your phone's internet connection (Wi-Fi or cellular data) to make calls. You can use the service to make free calls and send SMS messages to other numbers in the U.S. If you plan to make international calls, check out Google Voice's international calling rates. The app also sends you voicemail transcriptions if you miss a call.

Anyone who has a Gmail account, an active mobile number, and is located in the U.S. can sign up for a Google Voice account and get a personal number. You can use Google Voice on your computer's web browser and your smartphone since the app is available on both the Google Play Store and App Store.

Do not use Google Voice to make emergency calls. Emergency calling is only available on Specific Google Workspace accounts for businesses and schools.

How to change your Google Voice number

Changing your Google Voice number is quick and easy when you have a computer near you. After you delete your current Google Voice number, you still see your call history and text messages. However, you can only change your Google Voice number once a year. You can't change your Google Voice number if you have a Google Workspace account through your job or school.

If your phone number's voicemail is forwarded to Google Voice, change your voicemail back to your phone before you delete your Google Voice number.

Go to the Google Voice website on Chrome or another browser on your computer. Sign in to your Google account if you're not signed in. Click the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. In the Account section under Google Voice number, click the Delete button. Click the Delete Number button in the pop-up. You can reclaim your Google Voice number if you do so within 90 days. Tap the Get a number button. Search for the city or zip code you want your number to come from. Once you find a number you want, tap Select. Tap the Verify button. Enter a phone number to link to your Google Voice number. Select Send code. Enter the code and click Verify. Tap the Finish button in the dialog box. Click Finish.

Your number is now swapped out for a new one. This process cannot be done using the mobile app on an Android phone or iPhone. It must be done on the web.

How to port a number to Google Voice

If you want to swap out your Google Voice number with your longstanding phone number, you can do so.

Navigate to the Google Voice website and sign in to your Google Voice account if you are not already. Select the Settings button. Scroll down until you see the Port your number to Google Voice section. Tap the Port a number button. Tap the Get Started button. Google informs you that pricing for this process is $20 and that your plan with your current provider will be terminated, which could lead to early termination fees. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish this process.

You can now make Google Voice calls with your new number.

Google Voice is a great service that allows you to make calls, view voicemails, and send text messages from any of your devices. If you want to change your Google Voice number, Google makes it a quick and easy process and lets you port in your old phone number.