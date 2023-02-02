People are used to making calls from their smartphones, but making a call from another device, such as a computer, seems like a foreign concept. Some services make this possible, and Google Voice is one of the best. Google Voice gives you one unified phone number to forward all your calls. This service allows you to make and take calls on any device, including all Android and iOS devices through a dedicated app, and on the web using one of our favorite Chromebooks.

If you use Google Voice and have recently moved or own a business, it may make sense to change your number to better suit your situation. This guide discusses how to change your Google Voice number and select a new one.

What is Google Voice?

Google Voice is a VOIP service that uses your phone's internet connection (Wi-Fi or cellular) to make calls. You can use the service to make free calls and send SMS messages to other numbers located in the U.S. If you plan to make international calls, Google Voice allows you to do so by paying a small rate. The app also sends you voicemail transcriptions if you miss a call.

Anyone who has a Gmail account, an active mobile number, and is located within the U.S. is eligible for a Google Voice account and a personal number. You can use Google Voice on your computer's web browser and smartphone since the app is available on the Google Play Store, the App Store, and the web.

Check out our in-depth Google Voice guide to learn more about Google Voice.

Do not use Google Voice to make emergency calls. Emergency calling is only available on Specific Google Workspace accounts for businesses and schools.

How to change your Google Voice number

Changing your Google Voice number is quick and easy if you have a computer near you. After you delete your current Google Voice number, you still see your call history and text messages from your previous number. However, you can only change your Google Voice number once per year and can't change your Google Voice number if you have a Google Workspace account through your job or school.

If your phone number's voicemail is forwarded to Google Voice, change your voicemail back to your regular phone number before you delete your Google Voice number. Otherwise, you may have issues receiving voicemails.

Go to the Google Voice website on Chrome or another browser on your computer. Sign in to your Google account if you're not already signed in. Click the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. In the Account section under Google Voice number, click the Delete button. Click the Delete Number button in the pop-up window. You can reclaim your Google Voice number if you do so within 90 days. Tap the Get a number button. Search for the city or zip code you want your number to come from. Once you find a number you want, tap Select to the right of it. Tap the Verify button. Enter a phone number to link to your Google Voice number. Select Send code. Enter the code and click Verify. Tap the Finish button in the dialog box. Click Finish.

Your number is now swapped out for a new one. This process cannot be done using the mobile app on an Android phone or iPhone. It must be done on the web.

How to port a number to Google Voice

If you want to swap out your Google Voice number with your longstanding phone number, you can do so.

Navigate to the Google Voice website and sign in to your Google Voice account if you are not already. Select the Settings button. Scroll down until you see the Port your number to Google Voice section. Tap the Port a number button. Click the Get Started button. Google informs you that pricing for this process is $20 and that your plan with your current provider will be terminated, which could lead to early termination fees. Follow the on-screen instructions to finish this process.

You can now make Google Voice calls with your new number.

Call me maybe

Google Voice is a useful service that allows you to make calls, view voicemails, and send text messages from any of your devices. If you want to change your Google Voice number, Google makes it a quick and easy process and lets you port in your old phone number. To take full advantage of Google Voice's call-forwarding feature, make sure you know how to forward your phone number.