Changing your password is key to maintaining maximum security on your Google account and preventing people from accessing your emails, regardless of whether you're reading them using one of the best Android phones or your computer. You should renew it often and make sure it's different from the passwords you use for other services and accounts. If you think your account was compromised, change your Gmail password immediately.

The process can be done on your phone, tablet, or computer. Also, your Gmail password is linked to your Google account, which means that resetting it updates your credentials to connect to YouTube and YouTube Music, Google Workspace, and other Google services.

Changing your password from your phone or tablet is simple. When you're logged in to your Google account, you can update your credentials in a few seconds.

On your Android phone or tablet, open your device Settings. Tap Google. If you have several Google accounts, tap your name and email address to select the account for which you'd like to change your password. Tap Manage your Google account. Scroll to the right and open the Security tab. Tap Password under the Sign in to Google section. 2 Images Close Enter your current password to log in or confirm your screen lock. Enter your new password twice and tap the Change password button to save it. Close

Change your password from a web browser

You can also change your Google password from a desktop computer and the process is similar to how it's done on a mobile device.

Open your Google Account from a web browser. If you haven't done so, log in to your Google account. Tap the Security tab at the top of the screen. Scroll down to the Signing in to Google section and tap Password. For security reasons, you're asked to confirm your identity, either with your password or by validating a notification on your phone. Enter your new password twice and tap the Change password button to save it.

Reset your password if you can't remember it

If you lose access to your account or forget your password, you can easily reset your Google and Gmail password by following the steps below. Before starting the process, have your phone or tablet handy, as you may need it during the process. Don't worry if it's not available, though, as there are several other ways to gain access back to your account even without your devices.

Open Gmail using a web browser. Enter your email address as if you were normally signing in and click on the blue Next button. Close Click Forgot Password. In most cases, Google asks you to check your Android device and confirm your identity on your device. If you have access to your phone or tablet, tap Yes on its screen to continue the process. If you don't have access to your phone or tablet, click Try another way. If a recovery email address or phone number is associated with your account, Google sends a verification code to confirm your identity. If the above methods aren't available or don't work for you, answer your security question to confirm it's you. Whichever option you use to confirm your identity, you're prompted to create a new password at the end of the process. Pick a safe one you'll remember and select the blue Save password button. Close

Never reset someone else's password, especially since Google sends several notifications and emails to both their current and recovery email addresses letting them know their account has been recovered.

Keep your account safe

Once you've reset your password, you're signed out of your Google account everywhere, except the devices used to confirm your identity and the one you used to change your password. Regardless of the method you pick, make sure to update your password frequently, which helps keep your account safe and prevents potential hackers from using an old leaked password to force your account.

Another reliable way to keep your account from falling into unwanted hands is to turn on two-factor authentication, which makes it even harder for others to gain access to your account.