Smartphones are personal objects. We carry them around all day and use them to manage the minutiae of our lives via calendars, contacts, and social media. Even if you buy a new phone every year, you at least arrange your apps or use a unique background, but why stop there? Why not change the font as well?

Different phone manufacturers offer varying degrees of control to their users when it comes to changing the system font. Some only let you change the font size (the height and width of the letters) and weight (the thickness of the letter's strokes). Others let you change it entirely.

How to change the font settings on Samsung

Of the major phone manufacturers, Samsung Galaxy phones and Samsung OneUI offer the most flexibility when it comes to how you can display your text. Not only can you change the size and weight of the font, there's a sea of font faces available for you to download on the Galaxy Store. Here's how to get it done.

Go to your phone's settings. Select Display. Tap Font size and style. 2 Images Close To change the font, tap Font style. You can choose from any preinstalled font or download a new one. Touch the toggle to make your text bold, or move the slider to change its size. Close

How to change the font settings on OnePlus

Although you can change the font on OnePlus phones, the built-in functionality probably isn't what you're looking for.

Go to your phone's settings. Select Wallpapers & style. Tap Font. 2 Images Close Change the font style and size. Tap Apply after making your changes. Close

There isn't a lot of variety to choose from, but it's more than most Android phones let you choose.

How to change the font settings on Pixel

Google Pixel phones don't let you change the font face, but you can adjust the size and weight. And, unlike other phones on our list, the Pixels have an option for high-contrast text, which forces the phone text to be either black or white, and in some cases, puts a stroke on it to make it more visible.

Go to your phone's settings. Scroll down and select Display. Close Scroll down and tap Display size and text. Change the font and display size, bold the text, or use high-contrast text. 2 Images Close

How to change the font settings with a launcher

One thing about Android phones is that they're diverse. Most phone makers load their version of Android onto their phones, so you end up with an array of customization options with different degrees of customizability between phones. On the other hand, Android lets you pick a launcher, which gives you the same customization options across any phone. Not every launcher lets you choose fonts, but enough of them do that it's worth it to look at a few. And if you're keen on trying out a new launcher, we have a list of the best launchers for you to try.

How to change the font settings with Smart Launcher 6

Open the launcher settings menu by long pressing on the homepage. Select Global appearance. Tap Font. 2 Images Close Change the title font and the body font. The former is used for most things on the launcher homescreen, and the latter is used for things like app names. Close

How to change the font settings with Niagara Launcher

Open up the launcher menu by long pressing on the homepage. Scroll down and select Niagara settings. Tap Look. 2 Images Close Select Font. Choose a font style or add your own font. 2 Images Close

If you use the free version of Niagara, only two fonts are available. If you upgrade to Niagara Pro ($10 per year or a one-time payment of $30), you can use any font you want. However, you'll have to find it online and upload it to your phone.

How to change the font settings with Apex Launcher

Open the launcher menu by long pressing on the homepage. Select Apex Settings. Tap Home Screen. 2 Images Close Choose Layout & Style. Close From the Layout menu, scroll down and select Label font. Select a font style. 2 Images Close

Font changes in Apex are only reflected in the displayed names of your apps and folders.

Why would you want a different font?

You might want to change the font on your phone for several reasons. The proper font is crucial for many people with dyslexia. Even though Roboto (Android's default font) is considered dyslexia friendly, there are better options. Or maybe you want to make your phone stand out from everyone else's. At the end of the day, it's all about making your phone work for you.