Amazon is considered one of the top e-commerce retailers in the US. The company also owns subsidiaries in cloud computing, digital streaming, and online advertising, which is why it is among the big five. Anyone who has been shopping on Amazon can view their order history and realize how integral the website has become for online shoppers. But even if you're not buying products on Amazon, you may already be collecting Kindle books on your favorite e-reader. Regardless of why you chose Amazon as a platform, you should ensure it stays relevant to the available content in your location. So, if you want to change countries, we've created a guide to show you how to swap over to another country or region listed on your Amazon account.

Why you might want to change your country on Amazon

You can change your country or region through Amazon to receive more relevant product recommendations while getting redirected to the right domain name. Of course, this only works if you're in the correct location (physically or through VPN) and your delivery address matches the country; however, some items can be shipped internationally, so you may want to try purchasing a product before making the change.

Another reason to change your country on Amazon is to transfer all your digital goods, subscriptions, and storefronts to your preferred currency. Transferring an account to another country will also let you browse Kindle Books in another country's Kindle Store — though transferring your Amazon account to another country will require an active billing address that matches.

How to change your country using the Amazon mobile app

The Amazon Shopping app makes it easy to switch countries once you've found the Flag button. You can also change the language you use on your primary Amazon account in the same menu. Below, we walk you through the steps.

We performed the steps using an Android phone (Android 14), but you can follow the instructions using an Apple device (iPhone and iPad).

1. Sign in to the Amazon Shopping app. If you don't have the app installed on your mobile device, we've included the download widget below this section.

2. Tap the profile icon (person silhouette) at the bottom of the screen next to Home.

3. Tap the Flag icon at the upper-right corner of your screen.

4. Select Country/Region and choose another location.

5. Tap Done.

How to change your country on Amazon website

You can change your country through the Amazon website within a few clicks; to get started, keep reading below.

1. On a web browser, sign into the Amazon website.

2. Click on the Flag icon next to the search bar.

3. Select Change country/region.

4. Under Select your preferred country/region website, click the drop-down menu and select a different country.

It may take up to 24 hours to see changes.

How to transfer your Amazon account to another country

You can transfer some content to your new Amazon account's country of origin. Content such as Kindle Books, Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Membership, Audible Audio Books, Amazon Drive Files, and other digital subscriptions (connected to your Prime account) and Appstore games and apps will get carried over.

Other content, such as Amazon Kids (including Plus Membership), Kindle subscriptions (including magazines and newsstands), Amazon Household and Family Library profiles, Amazon Gift cards, rented/purchased Amazon Prime Video titles, Amazon Reading borrowed books, and billing info/one-click purchases, will not transfer to your new Amazon account.

Keep reading below to learn more about the transfer process.

1. Click on the drop-down menu next to your profile and navigate to Content & Devices under Your Account; it may also appear as Content Library in the drop-down menu.

2. Under Manage Your Content and Devices, select the Preferences tab.

3. In Country/Region Settings, click the drop-down menu; select the Change button.

4. Inside the Country of Residence window, fill in the empty fields with your new address (ensure you select a different country) and click Update.

Changing the location of where you want to do your Amazon shopping is much more straightforward. However, transferring your Amazon account to another country is a bit more tricky. If you are still unsure about the process, contact Amazon customer service before you transfer your account; that way, they can walk you through the steps, while answering any questions you might have. It never hurts to be extra sure!