There are several ways to log in to devices and services, but no way is more secure than a strong password. Passwords are great, especially if you use a password manager to create and store them, but sometimes, we can forget them, or they can be leaked from a data breach. This problem is not unique, and all Chromebooks, even the best and most secure, can have password issues. Chromebooks make it easy to change your password or login information.

How to change your Chromebook password

If you want to make your Chromebook password more secure or if it's been exposed, you'll probably look to change your password on your device. Your Chromebook password is the same thing as your Google password, so changing it can be done through the Chrome browser on your Chromebook.

Open the Chrome browser on your device. Go to a Google website that has your profile picture in the upper-right corner, such as Google.com. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select the Manage your Google Account button under your profile picture. Tap Security on the left side of the screen. Scroll down until you see the Signing into Google section and tap Password. Enter your current password when prompted. If you activated two-factor authentication, use your secondary authentication method after entering your password. Enter a new password and then confirm the new password in the respective fields. Tap the Change Password button.

Your password has now been changed. The next time you want to log in to your Chromebook, you must use the new password.

If you want to change your password without your Chromebook, you can do so. Since your Chromebook password is the same as your Google account password, follow the above steps in a browser on another device, and your Chromebook password will be changed the next time you log in. If you use this method, remember your old password because if your Chromebook is not connected to the internet, it may not recognize the new password until you log in.

How to change your Chromebook's PIN

Chromebooks also allow users to log in using a PIN to make it easier to remember and log in. Changing your PIN is easier than changing your password.

Open the Settings app on your Chromebook. Select Security and Privacy on the left. Tap Lock screen and sign-in. Enter your password. Under Sign-in options, tap the Change PIN button. Enter your new PIN and tap Continue. Enter it again and tap Confirm.

Your PIN has now been changed and is ready to be used.

Unlock your way

All devices have various methods of unlocking them, such as passwords or PINs. Sometimes, for one reason or another, you need to change your password or PIN, which is easy to do on a Chromebook. If you'd like to log in to your Chromebook without typing a thing, try the Smart Lock feature.