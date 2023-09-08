Every time you watch a movie, play songs, or open a media file with sound, there's an inaudible language spoken. Think of Bluetooth codecs as the translator. It decodes and encodes audio en route to your audio accessories. If you're an Android user, your phone or tablet uses the SBC codec by default. Though it offers standard audio quality, you can change it for improvement.

There are numerous codecs to switch to, from Qualcomm's aptX collection to Sony's LDAC. Each one provides a unique auditory experience, but using them depends on what your device supports. LDAC codec is more likely to work if your wireless earbuds or other accessories support it. In this article, we explain what Bluetooth codecs are and how to change them on your Android device.

What do Bluetooth codecs do?

Bluetooth codecs reduce digital audio file size, change them to a specific format, and transmit them to a receiver. The idea is to optimize the file without losing much quality and transport it quickly. An example of how it works is with the WAV format. A minute WAV file is as heavy as 10MB, demanding plenty of bandwidth and power to transmit. Bluetooth has a limited bandwidth, with version 5.0 capping at 2Mbps. Because of these limitations, the codec must compress the audio so that it transmits successfully.

First, your phone must connect to a Bluetooth accessory and generate the digital audio. It happens when you press play on a media file with sound. Compression starts with the codec stripping unnecessary data off the file. For example, some codecs use psychoacoustic modeling to remove sounds the human ears can't detect. But not every codec is that extreme. Some apply lossless compression.

Afterward, the codec sends the audio to your accessories at low bitrates and bandwidths. The bitrate is the amount of audio data your device sends to the receiver each second. A rule of thumb is that the higher it is, the better the audio quality. However, it requires more bandwidth. The bandwidth determines how much data transfers to your accessories at once. Imagine it as a highway. The more lanes it has, the more cars can pass through simultaneously.

Once received, audio accessories decode the audio file with their matching codec and play it in the original format.

Which codec is the best for Android devices?

There are numerous Bluetooth codec types, and each one works differently. The best one for you depends on what you need it for. For gaming and watching videos, aptX Low Latency is the ideal choice. It minimizes audio delay, eliminating awkward lip-sync errors. Other common options you'll find on Android include the following:

SubBand Coding (SBC): A universally supported codec and the default one on most Android devices. It provides standard audio quality for casual listening.

Advanced Audio Codec (AAC): Another mainstream codec that's best suited for iOS devices and is their default codec. On some Android devices, it is unsupported. Compared to SBC, it's louder.

aptX: A group of codecs that Qualcomm created for different devices, including aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, aptX LL, and aptX Voice. The oldest is aptX, with slightly higher transfer rates than SBC. aptX Adaptive is the best, providing great quality sound for calling, gaming, and streaming music with low latency. These codecs don't work well on iPhones, and some Android devices don't support them, including Google Pixel phones.

Samsung Scalable Code (SSC): A Samsung-exclusive codec that adjusts sound quality based on the Bluetooth connection strength.

A Samsung-exclusive codec that adjusts sound quality based on the Bluetooth connection strength. LDAC: A product of Sony with three bitrate profiles ranging from standard and high-quality to high-resolution. It's perfect for audiophiles who want the best quality on their flagships.

The above codec options may vary depending on your device model and manufacturer. Your device may adapt to pick the most suitable one, which isn't always the top one. In this case, manually change it from the Developer options menu. Before switching codecs, ensure that the source and receiving devices support it for the best experience.

For example, if you switch to the Samsung Seamless Codec, use Samsung Galaxy Buds that support it. When both devices don't support the same codec, the source device decompresses the audio file and switches to a compatible one. It will most likely be SBC, as it works for many devices.

How to change the Bluetooth codec on Android phones and tablets

Activate the Developer options on your Android phone, as it has the option to change Bluetooth codecs. If your device doesn't support a codec, it's grayed out. Follow the steps below to get started:

Switch on Bluetooth and connect your phone to an accessory. Go to Settings > About phone > Software information. Tap Build number seven times to activate Developer options. Enter your screen lock method if you set one up. Return to the Settings menu. Tap Developer options. Search for codec. Then, select Bluetooth Audio Codec from the results to jump to its location. Tap Bluetooth Audio Codec. Select a codec. Then tap OK.

Boost your audio experience with codecs

A codec is an effective solution to improve your audio experience. What it's not is a hack for high-resolution sound. Your audio accessory plays a huge role in how well the codec delivers sound and determines your options. Cheaper models support SBC and other basic types, limiting your choices. But with the right apps, you can access the top lossless codecs. Apple Music offers the Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), while VLC and other media players provide broader selections. You'll find them on the Google Play Store.