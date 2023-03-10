Google Chrome's new tab page is minimalist and functional, but it's not fun. However, Chrome gives you several ways to customize your Google background. You can change the entire look of the browser using Google Chrome themes, spice up the new tab page with fresh new looks, and even upload your images to use as a background. If you are tired of staring at an empty white homepage in your Google Chrome browser, use these methods to change your Google background.

Changing your Google background in Chrome: A few notes

Before we get to our guide, here are a few things you should keep in mind. The methods described below work only in Google Chrome. It does not work Chromium-based browsers, like Brave or Microsoft Edge, but most have their own background customization settings.

Google Chrome themes may work in other Chromium browsers but with restricted results. Lastly, you can change the Google background only on the desktop Google Chrome app. So, it works on the best Chromebooks, Windows PCs, and macOS computers. It does not work on the Google Chrome browser apps for Android or iPhone

Use the Customize Chrome feature to personalize your Chrome background

The easiest way to change your Google background is to use the Customize Chrome feature. The feature lets you set a custom background, upload images, change colors and themes, and more.

Customize Chrome steps:

Launch the Google Chrome app and click the Customize Chrome button. You will see a selection of several background collections. Choose the collection you like to set as the Google background. Select an image to set it as your Google background and use the Done button to save changes. Alternatively, enable the toggle for Refresh daily to change the background automatically every day. Click Done to save the changes.

Upload an image to use it as your Google background

Launch the Chrome app and click the Customize Chrome button. Click the Upload from device option and navigate to find your image. Select the image and click the Open button to set it as the background.

Change Google Chrome's background theme and color

If you want your Google Chrome homepage to be clean, you can only change the theme and color. One benefit of using this method is that it changes the entire color theme of the app.

In the Customize Chrome settings pop-up, choose the Color and theme option. Select a color scheme and click the Done button to save changes. If you don't like the presets, you can create custom color themes.

Change your Google background using the Theme Store

Just like Google Chrome has an extension store that lets you download powerful Chrome extensions, it also has a theme store that you can use to download themes created by other users and change the entire look of the Chrome browser.

Open Google Chrome and log in with your Google account. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and open Settings. Select Appearance in the left sidebar and click Theme. You'll see a list of themes on this page. Click the theme you want to install. Click the Add to Chrome button to install the theme. If you don't like the theme, click the Undo button to remove it. If you want to remove the theme in the future, open the Appearance setting and click the Reset to default button.

Beautify your Google Chrome with custom themes and backgrounds

Google Chrome theme and background customization features allow you to beautify your browser and make it your own. Now that you have aesthetically upgraded Google, check out our favorite advanced Google Search operators and functionally improve Google by supercharging your Google search.

FAQ

Q: Can I customize my Chromium-based browser using these steps?

No. These steps are specifically for Google Chrome. The process to change your background in Microsoft Edge and customize the Brave Browser are different. That said, we have found some themes work in other Chromium browsers.

Q: Can I change the background on the Google Chrome app?

No, you cannot change the background on the Google Chrome app for iOS or Android. You can, however, change the background on the Google Go app for Android. Google Go is a lightweight browser for budget phones and older devices.