Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.

Change the ringtone on an Android phone

Most manufacturers pack several ringtones with their offerings. Let's take Google Pixel as an example here.

Swipe up from the homescreen to open the app drawer menu. Open the Settings app. Scroll to Sound & vibration. 2 Images Close Select Phone ringtone. Check all the built-in ringtones divided into relevant categories. 2 Images Close Select any ringtone to play it. Tap Save in the upper-right corner to set it as the default ringtone. Close

If you want to import and set a custom ringtone from the phone storage, follow the steps below.

Go to the Phone ringtone menu in Settings (refer to the steps above). Select My Sounds. Close Tap the + icon in the lower-right corner. Pick an audio file from the file manager and set it as the default ringtone. 2 Images Close

Change the ringtone on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung's One UI Android skin uses a different Settings menu. The steps to change the ringtone differs on a Galaxy phone.

Open Settings on your Samsung phone. Select Sounds and vibration. 2 Images Close Open the Ringtone menu. Select one of the built-in ringtones from the following menu. 2 Images Close

Not everyone prefers Samsung's built-in phone ringtones. If you are among them, set a custom tone using the steps below.

Open the Ringtone menu in One UI Settings (check the steps above). Tap + in the upper-right corner. Close It opens the Sound picker menu. 2 Images Close You can search for the custom ringtone from the top or use the bottom navigation menu to find it from device folders. You'll find your imported ringtones under Custom in the Ringtone menu. Tap the red – icon beside a tone to remove it. Close

Assigning custom ringtones to specific contacts can help you differentiate important callers from irrelevant ones. It's helpful when you are on a busy commute route and want to guess the caller based on ringtone.

Open the Contacts app on your Android phone. Search for the contact and open the info menu. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Tap Set ringtone. It opens the Sounds menu. Pick a custom tone to use with your favorite contact. 2 Images Close

Samsung packs a different Contacts app on Galaxy phones. Let's assign a custom ringtone to a contact on Samsung phones.

Launch Contacts on your Samsung phone. Pick a contact to open the info menu. Tap the Edit icon at the bottom. 2 Images Close Select View more to expand more categories. Scroll to Ringtone and open the Sound Picker menu. 2 Images Close Select a custom tone from the following menu. Close

Change WhatsApp ringtone on Android

So far, we've talked about changing the ringtone for your regular calls over the carrier network. With the soaring popularity of third-party IM (instant messaging) apps, many prefer WhatsApp, Messenger, and Google Meet to stay in touch with friends and family. Here's how to change the ringtone for your incoming WhatsApp calls on Android.

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and open Settings. Select Notifications. 2 Images Close Scroll to Calls and select Ringtone. Open Sounds and pick a relevant tune for your incoming calls. 2 Images Close

Change Google Meet (Duo) ringtone on Android

Google merged Duo with Meet on all platforms. Follow the steps below to change the ringtone for your 1:1 calls on Google Meet.

Long-tap on the Google Meet app icon and open the info menu. Select Notifications. Go to Receive 1:1 calls. 2 Images Close Select Sound and pick a custom ringtone from the following menu. Close

Customize your Android experience

Regarding customization, your Android phone isn't limited to changing ringtones only. You can change app icons and customize Android's Material You theme to the core. If you frequently receive calls from apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, you must use the respective app's settings menu to change the incoming call ringtone.