Voice assistants have reached an inflection point. They're beginning to sound more human, with natural vocal modulations, intonations, and filler words. Companies have been working hard to make these artificial voices sound natural. They now fake our speech rhythm with those impulsive pauses we take for, you know, breathing. With all this effort to mimic natural speech patterns, why not take the next logical step and bring human voices to chatbots?

Google recently launched its version of GPT-4o, Gemini Live, which offers a variety of voice options. These voices come with distinct personas, but none are recognizable from pop culture. Google could transform your chats with Gemini into a late-night talk show by adding iconic celebrity voices. We have some suggestions.

5 Sofia Vergara

It's hard to imagine, but Sofia Vergara worked with dialect coaches to tone down the accent that makes her, well, Sofia Vergara. Modern Family wouldn't be half the sitcom without her, with the distinct charm and humor she brings to Gloria's character. Gemini could adopt some of those qualities, and maybe one day, you could practice for a job interview with help from Gloria.

Best. $20. Spent. EVER!

4 Matthew McConaughey

If Matthew McConaughey's voice can help Michael Bublé with insomnia, it can make AI sound soothing. That laid-back Southern drawl is the key to his easygoing persona. It's the kind of vibe AI could use to inject more personality. As tranquilizing as McConaughey's voice is, the exercise would be a waste if Google didn't get Gemini to say "Alright, alright, alright" in Mathew's brogue when you ask a silly question. A little drama in our interactions with AI would be a welcome touch.

3 Sir David Attenborough

David Attenborough is the ultimate vocal storyteller. When he narrates the lives of animals as they go about their busy workday or grandiose natural wonders, his voice transports you into the scene, even though you're watching on a screen. It would be an honor for Gemini to feature his husky, resonant voice. Plus, the baritone quality would add a trust factor in AI, provided Gemini doesn't mess up the accuracy of its responses.

2 Aubrey Plaza

Okay, hear me out. Aubrey Plaza, with her deadpan delivery, would be a perfect contrast to the cheery, overly helpful voices most AIs use. Her disinterested, sarcastic tone as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation was flawless. Some of that sass could make AI interactions feel more playful, like talking to a friend who can't resist an eye roll, even in serious moments. It's the anti-AI, Aubrey-style persona we didn't know we needed. Make it happen, Google!

1 Cate Blanchett

Stage actors, as opposed to screen-only performers, often have more emotive and nuanced voices. Cate Blanchett is a pro at this, with her refined diction and controlled delivery, making her perfect for voice assistants. What sets her apart is her soothing yet commanding timbre, which users might prefer for their voice assistants. One can only hope that Google doesn't give Gemini the regal throw of Elizabeth, or we might be looking at the start of AI's reign over humans. Just saying.

Bonus: Alan Rickman

Severus Snape had one of the best emotional arcs in the Harry Potter series. It wouldn't have been possible without Alan Rickman and his iconic vocal cadence and depth. The actor died in 2016, but with today's advancements in voice reconstruction, bringing his voice back to life isn't far-fetched. If Google takes on this project, it would be a gift to Harry Potter fans everywhere. I know I'd have goosebumps for sure.

Call the Hollywood agents already, Google

Bringing celebrity voices into AI would do more than attract legions of fans. It would make Gemini more personal for each user on their favorite Android phones. If I want Matthew McConaughey to remind me how much I love alliterations or Aubrey Plaza to match my sarcastic air, I should have that option.

Google should take the high road, unlike OpenAI. Scarlett Johansson accused Open AI of using her voice without consent to ensure proper compensation and consent for these voice actors. Only then, Google, can you have my $20 every month.