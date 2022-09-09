Every year, Google celebrates its birthday by hosting a sale on the Google Store and offering sweet discounts on its hardware products. While the company was founded on September 4, it celebrates the occasion every year on or around September 27. The big G is celebrating its 24th birthday a few weeks early this time. Its birthday sale is now live on the Google Store, where it is providing discounts on the Pixel 6 series and other devices.

In Europe, birthday celebrations will last for only 24 hours. As a part of the sale, you can get 20% off during checkout on all products listed on the Google Store using the "GOOGLEPARTY24" code. This coupon will apply on top of the discount already listed on certain products in the store. This includes 20€ off the Nest Hub (2nd gen), up to 35€ off the Nest Wifi, and 16€ off the Nest Doorbell. You can also use the code to score 20% off on the Pixel 6 series, including the Pixel 6a. The deal makes the Pixel lineup a fair bit cheaper, and if you are not interested in waiting for the Pixel 7, you should consider jumping on it.

Google's 24th birthday celebration

Google has put up a banner on the UK's Google Store informing customers that "The 9/9 sales event is no longer taking place" out of respect for the Queen's death. The 20% discount code reportedly still works, though (via 9to5Google).

In Asia, the sale lasts through the weekend, with discounts listed on the Pixel 6 series and selected Nest products. You will get a Google Store credit in Taiwan and Australia with your Pixel 6 purchase. The company is also bundling a commemorative case with the phones. You can't score an additional 20% discount using the above code.

So far, Google's US store has not been updated with any birthday celebration deals.