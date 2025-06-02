Panasonic Z85 Series 65-inch OLED Fire TV $998 $1800 Save $802 The 65-inch Panasonic Fire TV packs an OLED screen for deep blacks without compromising on a high or variable refresh rate, supporting both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. And since this is a Fire TV, you can load up all of your favorite Android apps for a versatile smart TV experience.

If you're looking for a top-of-the-line Fire TV, then look no further than Panasonic's 65-inch Z85 OLED Fire TV. That's right, this gorgeous panel is running Fire OS under the hood, which is a tweaked version of Android that makes it easy to run all of your favorite apps, from Netflix to Plex. Of course, a TV is only as good as its screen, and this OLED screen not only supports 120Hz framerates but also supports variable refresh rates (VRR) along with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, which means this 65-inch behemoth is a prime contender for lag-free gaming.

Now, when you're looking to pick up a premium TV that offers all of the fancy screen tech that matters for gaming, they don't tend to come cheap, and that typically holds true for this Panasonic Fire TV, where it usually retails for $1,800 for the 65-inch model, but today Amazon is holding an incredible sale that shaves off a whopping 45%, bringing the price all the way down to $998. That's a deal any father would be proud of their children taking advantage of for Father's Day, wink wink.

What's great about the Panasonic Z85 Series 65-inch OLED Fire TV

OLED at 65-inches with high and variable refresh rate support

The Panasonic Z85 Series 65-inch OLED Fire TV is built for gaming, thanks to a high refresh rate and variable refresh rate that supports both AMD FreeSync as well as Nvidia's G-Sync.;;Of course, since this is an OLED panel, you can expect deep blacks with colors that pop, and since it packs high refresh rate support, when gaming the image is incredibly smooth, thanks in part to the support for VRR, which is why you also get AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support. This is a TV that's perfect for gaming, plain and simple, with a picture that'll impress any cinephile.

Basically, with Father's Day right around the corner, a large TV that offers a beautiful picture that is also highly responsive for the purpose of gaming could just be the perfect Father's Day gift for your dad, especially when you can save big on that gift by taking advantage of an unbelievable sale that drops the price from $1,800 to$998, a ginormous savings of 45%. This is literally the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart TV, so make sure to act fast before supplies run out.