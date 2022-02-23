Remember when $1,000 seemed like a ridiculous amount of cash for a smartphone? Times certainly have changed. Flagships these days cost more than ever, especially when you go for variants with more RAM and storage space. But seriously, how much is too much — $2,000? The first and second-gen Galaxy Z Folds cost more. How about $7,000 — would that be a fair price? Caviar, the company known for its exclusive (and gaudy) phone designs, is offering shoppers their chance to get some ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra models for some sky-high prices.

Caviar opened pre-orders for its new limited-edition Galaxy S22 Ultra collection, consisting of six unique models. Some customizations, like Bird of Prey and Ocelot, are made with 24-karat gold, while others, like the Drive design, for example, utilize black automotive carbon fiber and a titanium frame. The company claims some rather outlandish sources of inspiration for its phones, but at the end of the day, all six models are trying to accomplish the same thing: serving as a status symbol.

In terms of functionality, nothing has changed here — these are the same Galaxy S22 Ultra units that currently start at $1,200 from Samsung. If anything, these phones are less practical, especially with their bulky and cumbersome designs. Good luck fitting any of these phones in the pocket of your Gucci pants. In a certain sense, you do get your money's worth for the attention alone — you'll definitely be turning heads no matter where you go.

Caviar has more than just a customized S22 Ultra as well, with versions of the regular S22 and S22+ also available. The devices cost anywhere between $6,000 to $7,900 depending on the model and storage option. If you've got way more money than you know what to do with, pre-orders are already ongoing for the gaudy Galaxy S22 phones. You'll want to hurry, though, as each model is limited to 99 total devices.

While we pick up our jaws from the floor, it's worth noting that Caviar's current S22 lineup is surprisingly conservative in its pricing. Last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra currently has prices listed as high as $22,000.

