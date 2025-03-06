Summary Caviar's custom Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Viper inspired by John Wick costs over $13,000.

The phone is constructed from titanium, gold, and PVD, and features a functional hourglass.

If this type of phone interests you, you can contact Caviar to place your custom order.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the more expensive options for a slab phone, with a starting price of $1,300. It's a good phone, with plenty to offer, and since it's Samsung's flagship device, it makes perfect sense that someone would build a custom version and offer it for an absurd price.

Caviar is a brand that's been around for some time, and while you may not know the name, you've definitely seen some of its custom phones in the past. The company is now advertising its latest project, a custom Galaxy S25 Ultra that's inspired by John Wick, dubbed the Galaxy S25 Ultra Viper (via Android Headlines).

No words for this

When it comes to price, there isn't a clear number on this model, with the brand only sharing that it costs over $13,000 to make. Furthermore, it doesn't look like the product is available on store shelves, and there needs to be a "personal request" in order to get one made. Of course, most people aren't going to be jumping at the chance to purchase this phone.

But if you have the extra money and need it in your life, then you can always contact Caviar directly to get all the important details. When it comes to the construction of the phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra Viper looks quite unique, and is crafted from titanium and gold, while also being coated in PVD.

Just to take things to another level, there's even a functional hour glass as well. Of course, if this isn't really your thing, Caviar also offers other customized phones as well. So if your interest is piqued, you may want to check out some of the brand's other options as well.

Or if you're not really looking for something outrageous, you can always check out some other great phone options if you're in the market. We promise that most of the phones on the list won't cost over $2,000, which is a steal when compared to Caviar's offerings.