Summary Catch the first 151 Pokémon on Google Search by searching their names and clicking on a Poké Ball.

Ensure Search personalization is turned on to see the Poké Ball on the screen when searching for Pokémon.

The only reward for catching all 151 Pokémon on Google Search is a congratulatory screen, but who needs a reason to catch 'em all?

If there is one thing in this world that the Pokémon brand is famous for, it's catching 'em all, which is what Google Search's latest Easter egg is all about. Sure, we've covered plenty of Search's Easter eggs in the past, and the last was a doozy with its Block Breaker theme. Still, it would seem Google was intent on topping its last effort, and it's safe to say collecting the first generation of 151 Pokémon by searching their name one by one and clicking on a Poké Ball that appears on your screen is a surefire way to get everyone googling their favorite pocket monsters.

Catch the first 151 Pokémon in Google Search

All you have to do is look up each Pokémon name for the opportunity

The above tweet from the official Pokémon account on X (Twitter) lays it out quite simply. If you wish to catch a Pokémon from the Kanto region, hop on over to Google Search on your mobile device (sorry folks, desktop misses out this time), either through your favorite mobile browser or the Google app, and search any Pokémon name from the first generation. Not only will Google Search pull up a ton of info on that Pokémon, but a Poké Ball should appear in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. If you tap on the ball, you'll catch the Pokémon, with an invitation to catch another according to a hint. The good news is you can type in any first-gen name at this point to catch another.

Close

If you don't see a Poké Ball appear on your screen, you may not have Search personalization toggled to the on position in your account's Search settings. To turn this feature on, navigate to Google.com, click on your avatar in the upper right corner, then click on Search personalization. From here, you can toggle the feature on; just be aware that Google will be saving this data.

Of course, if you're planning to catch all 151 Pokémon available in Search's Easter egg, be aware that the only reward is a friendly congratulations screen. Then again, since when do Pokémon fans need a reason to catch a few Pokémon? So if you're looking to get in on the fun, head to Google Search in your mobile browser of choice or pull up the Google app, ensure your Search personalization is on, and then start searching for your favorite first generation Pokémon by name until you've caught your fill.