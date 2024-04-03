Having an Amazon Fire TV Stick opens you to many streaming possibilities. In addition to sideloading apps, you can mirror content from your Android phones and tablets to the device while it's connected to a wider screen. This way, you and everyone else enjoy mirrored videos, pictures, or mobile games.

Your phone has a built-in cast feature, but that only matters if your smart TV supports it. If it doesn't, plug in your Fire TV Stick so that the TV relies on its screencasting capability. It also brings a remote control with dedicated playback, volume, and navigation buttons. Here's how to cast content from mobile devices to the Fire TV Stick.

How to set up a Fire TV Stick and Android device connection

You must turn on the cast feature on your Fire TV Stick before anything else. If you don't, your Android device can't detect or connect to it via a Wi-Fi connection. Follow the steps to activate it:

Turn on your TV and ensure it's switched to the Fire TV Stick's input source. Press the Home button on the Stick's remote control. Then, navigate to Mirroring or Display Mirroring and press the Enter button on the remote to open the menu. On some models, go to Settings > Display & sounds. Then select Mirroring or Display Mirroring. Your Fire TV Stick enters casting mode and prepares for the connection. Leave the screen as it is so that your phone can discover the TV Stick.

How to mirror content from Android devices to Fire TV Sticks

Turn on the cast feature on your Android phone or tablet to connect to your Fire TV Stick device. Ensure your Wi-Fi connection is on and both devices are connected to it. The menus and settings may vary depending on the Stick's model and your phone's operating system (OS). However, the difference isn't so much that you can't discover it on your own.

Google Pixel phones and tablets only support casting via Chromecast or Discovery and Launch (DIAL) protocols. Fire TV Sticks mostly use Miracast, which Pixel phones don't support. If your TV lacks Chromecast compatibility, mirroring from a Pixel doesn't work. That's why we use a Samsung device in this tutorial. Follow the steps to set up the connection and cast media files across your phone and TV Stick:

Go to Settings > Connected devices > Smart View. Select your Fire TV Stick from the available devices to connect to it. Alternatively, swipe down with two fingers from the top of your screen. This action opens Quick Settings. Tap Smart View. Select your Fire TV Stick from the available devices.

If mirroring your Samsung device's screen to your Fire TV Stick doesn't work, use our quick troubleshooting steps to resolve the issue. After a successful connection, your phone's screen appears on your TV. Now, you can open any content on your phone, and it displays on the larger screen. Press any button on the remote to exit mirroring mode. If that doesn't work, access Quick Settings and tap Smart View.

Cast Google Pixels on your TV screen

Casting your phone's screen on your Fire TV Stick is easy unless you own a Google Pixel. Since the process doesn't work on them, buy a Chromecast or use another phone. When you have your Chromecast, connect the Pixel to it via the Google Home app or the Screen cast feature in Quick Settings. If your TV has built-in Chromecast support, you can cast content to it without an additional dongle, stick, or other device.