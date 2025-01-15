Summary Cassette Beasts, a new creature-collecting game, is now available on Android and is free to try.

The game is published by respected publisher Raw Fury and offers premium features at a reasonable price.

Players can use touch controls or a controller to navigate the game, making it accessible to all Pokémon fans on Android.

There may be a handful of Pokémon games on Android, but none of them actually offer the familiar gameplay loop the original Game Boy games offered. Sure, there are modern Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch that offer this familiar loop, but you won't find them on mobile operating systems like Android.

This is why there are so many clones out there, from Monster Hunter Stories to Palworld (coming to mobile), but very few get close to offering the fun of the original Pokémon games, which is why today's launch of Cassette Beasts is so notable. Not only is it one of the better creature collectors made in recent years, but the new mobile port is free to try, which means there's little reason not to check it out if you're a Pokémon fan looking for a solid replacement.

Cassette Beasts and all of its DLC is now available on Android

Get ready to do some creature collecting