Key Takeaways Casio's new ring watches are coming to the states with a retro design and classic features for $120.

The innovative ring watch uses a coin cell battery that lasts 2 years and powers a 7-segment LCD display.

Models come in three sizes with spacers for adjustments, appealing to a wide range of buyers.

Casio is a well-established Japanese maker of musical instruments and timepieces alike, popular for the G-Shock range of watches. While the brand has a few admirable smartwatches and fitness trackers in its repertoire, the latest addition to its catalog has buyers worldwide smitten — miniature finger ring watches styled to match Casio's classics. Buyers anticipating these watches to launch stateside are in for a treat, because the brand just confirmed its intentions.

Wearables are all the rage right now, with options from Samsung, Ultrahuman, and others offering every imaginable fitness tracking feature in the compact form factor of a ring. The Casio Ring Watch launched to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary does none of those fancy fitness tracking duties and simply tells you the time. This was originally thought to be a Japan-exclusive, but a listing on Casio's US website confirms model CRW001-1 is actually headed stateside (via Android Authority).

Availability starts soon with aggressive pricing

Fits multiple sizes too

Casio's latest innovation is a complicated piece of tech using a miniature display and internals powered by a simple coin cell battery that should last two years before needing replacement. It doesn't skimp on watch-like features including a stopwatch and a flashing alarm on the seven-segment LCD display. Control is via three buttons on the sides like classic digital watches, and Casio also says the watch comes in three sizes. By default, its 20mm inner diameter fits US ring size 10.5, but you also get two spacers to reduce the inner diameter to 19mm and 18mm.

This new watch is 10 times smaller than a typical wrist-worn Casio timepiece, which isn't the largest out there to begin with. The retro styling and such uniqueness is bound to be a conversation starter if you're wearing one, and you can. The watch launches in the US in December with a $120 sticker price.