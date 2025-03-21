Smartwatches aren’t for everyone. They can be bulky, and not everyone wants a Wear OS device with lots of apps on their wrist. Still, smartwatches provide helpful health data and fitness tracking that even analog watch lovers can benefit from. The Casio G-Shock Move DWH5600 is the best of both worlds. It has the look, feel, and function of a traditional G-Shock, but it also has plenty of smartwatch features under the hood.

Unfortunately, the Casio DWH5600 is expensive at $300. Thankfully, Amazon currently has it on sale for $210, a 30% discount. This is a fantastic way to get a capable watch with plenty of features for less.

Why you should buy a Casio G-Shock Move DWH5600

As I noted in my review, the watch wears like any other G-Shock. If you’re a fan of the series, the DWH5600 has a familiar look and feel on the wrist. It also has all the durability you’d expect from the G-Shock name, with a solid construction and 200 meters of water resistance. I’m not a fan of negative displays, but the DWH5600 is crystal clear with fantastic viewing angles, perfect for a glance on a bike or during a workout. Its backlight is also bright and even for excellent visibility.

In addition to the standard Casio watch functions, such as a stopwatch and World Time, the DWH5600 has numerous health and fitness tracking sensors. It accurately measures heart rate and blood oxygen, with functions for workout tracking and logging activities. It can also track your sleep with information sent to the Casio app on your phone. An almanac widget provides information on sunrise and sunset, and you can get traditional smartwatch notifications for messages. You can read messages and notifications from your DWH5600, but with its smaller display, scrolling through an entire message takes a few button presses.

Battery life is a significant advantage of the Casio G-Shock over more advanced smartwatches. The DWH5600 can last well over a month on a single charge, and it has solar recharging capabilities to help you top off while you’re out and about. You can also recharge more quickly with the included proprietary charging cable, but you won’t be doing it often. The Casio DWH5600 is ideal for watch enthusiasts who love a G-Shock and don’t want a smartwatch on their wrist, especially at a fantastic discount.