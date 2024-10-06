Paying for something has become easier now that everyone carries a smartphone, and tap to pay is common. NFC chips, which allow tap to pay, are found on most flagship and budget phones. One popular virtual payment app on Android phones and iPhones is Cash App, which makes virtual payment easy. The app includes user-to-user payments, investments, a debit card, and Bitcoin. However, you may need to block a user because of scams or other issues. Below is a step-by-step guide showing you how to block or unblock someone on Cash App.

How to block a user on Cash App

When you run into scammers, use Cash App's block feature to stop them from interacting with you.

Open Cash App on your phone or tablet. Select the Activity tab at the bottom of the Cash App home screen. Close Tap the profile icon of the Cash App user you want to block in the activity feed. Select Block at the bottom of their profile.

Now, that person is blocked on your Cash App account.

How to unblock a user on Cash App

If you change your mind and decide to unblock someone, there isn't a block list to go to. Instead, the steps are similar to blocking someone.

Open Cash App on your phone or tablet. Select the Activity tab. Tap the profile of the blocked user you want to unblock in your transaction history. Tap Unblock at the bottom of their profile.

That user is now unblocked, and they can interact with you in the app again.

What does blocking a user in Cash App do?

Blocking someone on Cash App is a private choice. They are never notified that you blocked them. However, they can't make Cash App transactions with you after you block them. They also can't send and receive messages with you in the app, they won't find you by searching for your Cashtag, and you won't show up in their contacts list. Because of this, they might figure out that you blocked them, but they will never be told.

Additionally, your transaction history with the person is deleted. Even if you unblock them, those transactions no longer show up. Make sure you're okay with this happening if you decide to block someone.

Block or unblock with ease

Whether you use a social media app, a messaging app like Whatsapp, or a payment app like Cash App, you may have instances where you need to block other users. Cash App makes it easy to block or unblock a user. In addition to blocking users, you may need to delete transaction history in Cash App.