When it comes to online transactions, it's common for people to worry about privacy. Many look for ways to clear their transaction history. Cash App, being a well-known mobile payment app, is no different. This guide discusses the options and challenges of deleting your Cash App history on your Android device and walks you through the steps to get it done.

Can you delete Cash App history?

There isn't an official method of deleting your Cash App transaction history without deleting your entire account. You must take specific steps to request the deletion of your personal information, which we get into below. If you don't complete this step, your Cash App history remains if you create a new account.

Privacy on Cash App

Cash App retains users' transaction history since it falls under legal and financial categories. As a legitimate financial institution in the US, Cash App must maintain records of all financial transactions to comply with the law.

If you're considering deleting your Cash App history due to privacy worries, it might not be necessary. Cash App transactions are private and visible only to the parties involved. Unlike other apps with social feeds (like Venmo), Cash App keeps your transaction history confidential. Your financial activities remain private unless an unauthorized person gets into your phone or account.

Your rights as a Cash App customer

Cash App takes a privacy-focused approach that adheres to regulations at the state level. It complies with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) by giving customers, including those outside of California, rights over their personal information.

You have the right to access your personal data held by Cash App. You can log into your account and view the personal information Cash App retains about you.

You can completely delete your personal information, which is subject to certain legal exceptions. By contacting Cash App support, you can request the complete erasure of the private data tied to your account and activity history.

Cash App doesn't sell customer information to third parties. However, it allows you to opt out of personal data sales, just as California law mandates. Since Cash App doesn't sell its customers' personal information, you can preemptively reject any future sharing or selling practices if its policies change.

Steps to delete Cash App history

If, despite the complications, you're still determined to delete your Cash App account to get rid of its history, follow the below steps.

Access and download personal information

Access and download a copy of your personal information before deleting your Cash App account. Here's how to do that:

Sign in to your Cash App account from a web browser. After signing in, you're taken to your account activity. Click Account toward the bottom of the sidebar. Under Security and privacy, click Download Your Info. Save the CSV file to your device.

You can also see your account statements under Documents. The statement for each month opens as a PDF file, which can be downloaded to your device.

Permanently delete your Cash App account

Here's how to permanently delete your account and personal information to ensure your Cash App history doesn't appear when you create a new account.

Open the Cash App mobile app and tap the profile icon in the upper-right corner of the home screen. Close Scroll down and tap Support. Tap Account & Settings. Close Scroll down and tap Delete Your Personal Information. Scroll down to Contact Us and tap Chat. Close Send a message to start a new chat with the support team to complete the process.

Your privacy, your control

When it comes to managing your Cash App history, it's all about weighing privacy concerns and the available options. While you can't selectively delete transaction records, wiping your history by deleting your account is feasible, with some caveats.

Your rights as a Cash App customer grant you control over your personal information. The steps outlined to access, download, and delete your data provide transparency and control. Completely deleting your Cash App account may be a last resort for some. Still, it's crucial to be aware of the repercussions, including the need to repeat the above process for any new activity.