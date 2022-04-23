The Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 are off to a galaxy far, far away

Star Wars' official-unofficial holiday May the 4th is less than two weeks away, and already we can feel a disruption in the Force. Events for the day itself are firming up and hints of new merchandise are being snuck out of Imperial (corporate) strongholds and shared among the Rebel Alliance. To that end, Casetify is kicking off May the 4th a little early by unveiling its Casetify x Star Wars Collection.

This collection, centered on the original trilogy, goes live on May 4, but knowing the server-crashing fervor Star Wars fans can muster, Casetify is using a waitlist. This is both to prevent website failures on the holiday itself and to give people a place in line to get one of a thousand limited-edition aluminum Millennium Falcon cases — which is only available for the iPhone 12 and 13 series.

The regular edition Millennium Falcon case will be available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and four cases based on original trilogy posters and the iconic binary sunset on Tattoine will be available to the following phones:

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Perhaps the coolest part of these cases is that rather than being limited to basic black, almost all cases come in two styles for each phone. For Pixels, you can get the poster cases in either matte or transparent black, which makes for some very interesting combos with the Pixel 6 colorways. Similarly, the binary sunset design has options for transparent black or pink for Samsung phones — along with a Phantom Purple exclusive to the S21 line that meshes marvelously with the design.

Case prices for the open edition cases range from $40 up to $65 depending on your model, while the limited edition iPhone case sits at a Sith-level evil $149.

It's rare and wonderful to see Pixels included in series like these, but Casetify told Android Police it is actively working to include more Android phones in its collaborations due to customer feedback and requests over the last year. See, my fellow case nerds? Companies can listen when enough Android users ask for cases that fit their phones.

