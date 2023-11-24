Summary YouTuber Zack Nelson and Dbrand are suing Casetify for allegedly stealing the Teardown designs for its Inside Out range of cases and protectors.

Nelson presented compelling evidence in a video, showing that Casetify downloaded the Teardown skin images from Dbrand's website and repurposed them.

Casetify's plagiarism was first caught by consumers who noticed the same generic image for phone internals on most cases, rendering them anatomically incorrect. Dbrand's inside jokes were also copied onto Casetify cases.

YouTuber Zack Nelson of the JerryRig Everything YouTube channel has been a content creator for years, speed-running the best Android phones through a lifetime of wear and tear in just a few minutes. Nelson also collaborates with popular skin and case maker, Dbrand, for the Teardown skins. Recently, the YouTuber caught rival case brand Casetify blatantly stealing Teardown designs for its own product range.

Dbrand launched its Teardown range of skins and Grip cases in 2019. The product line was a collaboration with Nelson, who created YouTube videos which give us a glimpse of the complex engineering inside the best Android phones. These teardowns often uncover quirky design choices like split batteries, vapor chambers, etc. Thus, Dbrand skins are an anatomically correct depiction of what’s inside your device, as though you made the back panel transparent.

Eager to hop on the see-through skin bandwagon, Casetify launched the Inside Out range of cases and protectors for phones. However, it allegedly didn’t put in several thousand hours of legwork, opening up each device, scanning it at high resolution, cleaning up the images, and then converting the image into a printable design. Nelson alleges that Casetify simply downloaded the Teardown skin images from Dbrand’s website and repurposed them for the Inside Out range. For this, Dbrand and Nelson have sued Casetify for copyright infringement.

In his video revealing the allegations and the lawsuit, Nelson presented rather compelling evidence. While processing the device scans, Dbrand cleans up unsightly cables and connectors while taking the artistic liberty to add shadows and visual elements to help items like the charging coil pop. However, it also adds a few Easter eggs to the design, like a battery ribbon cable which says “Glass is glass, and glass breaks.” That’s a phrase JerryRigEverything viewers would recognize instantly. Another Easter egg is the 11.11 Wh capacity mentioned on a phone’s battery — a reference to the date Dbrand was founded.

Casetify allegedly removed the obvious inside jokes and markings, but skipped several others, suggesting the company never really created the 117 designs it sells. These egregious attempts at plagiarism were first caught by consumers who noted Casetify using the same generic image for the internals of a phone on most of its cases, rendering them anatomically incorrect. In examples from Nelson’s video, we can see instances of camera cutouts interfering with the printed image of the device’s battery. Subsequently, people found Dbrand’s inside jokes also copied onto Casetify cases. In some instances, Casetify stitched together elements from other Teardown skins to create Inside Out designs.

Reiterating what Nelson said in his video about the matter, Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz told The Verge that the concept of creating transparent see-through style skins isn’t proprietary, but the specific designs which Casetify calls its own have markings and references which violate Dbrand’s copyrights, all of which were registered before Casetify’s Inside Out range was launched.

Dbrand has sued Casetify in Canadian federal court, reportedly seeking eight figures in damages. At the time of writing this story, Casetify had pulled the Inside Out range from its website.

Thanks: Moshe E