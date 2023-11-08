When it comes to safeguarding your precious Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, you need a case that offers top-notch protection without compromising on style and functionality.

Caseborne, a renowned Texas-based brand known for its commitment to device protection, is here to fulfill that need with its latest V series cases. These cases not only ensure the safety of your devices but also come with innovative features that enhance your smartphone experience.

Let's dive into what Caseborne has to offer for both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

Your Galaxy Z Fold 5 deserves nothing but the best protection, and Caseborne's Vanguard Series Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case delivers exactly that. This case boasts multi-layer 360 protection, ensuring that your device remains safe even in the most unexpected drops and impacts. The additional soft foam layer provides an extra cushion to soften the impact in unfortunate situations.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is all about innovation, and Caseborne's case takes that innovation one step further. With its semi-auto sliding hinge cover, this case not only protects your device's hinge but also maximizes your creativity. The newest Slim S-Pen hidden compartment case is a game-changer, allowing you to unleash your creativity with ease.

Worried about scratches on your Galaxy Z Fold 5's precious screen? Caseborne has got you covered. The Vanguard Series case comes with a tempered glass screen protector that guards your phone against scratches without compromising sensitivity. Plus, the built-in kickstand lets you set your hands free and enjoy your device's content conveniently.

Ready to upgrade your Galaxy Z Fold 5's protection and functionality? You can find the Vanguard Series Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case on Amazon for $89.98, and don't forget to use the 30% off coupon CBORNE30 to make your purchase even more affordable.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 case

Just like its counterpart for the Z Fold 5, Caseborne's Vanguard Series Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case offers ultimate rugged protection with an additional soft foam layer. This case ensures that your Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains safe and secure, even in those moments when it slips from your grip.

The semi-auto sliding hinge cover is a standout feature of this case. It maximizes your device's hinge protection, which is crucial for the Galaxy Z Flip 5's unique foldable design. With Caseborne's case, you can trust that your hinge is well-guarded.

Scratches on your screen are a thing of the past with the Vanguard Series Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case. It includes a tempered glass screen protector that provides reliable safeguarding without compromising your device's touchscreen sensitivity.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Caseborne crafts the Vanguard Series Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case using recycled materials. By choosing this case, you're making an eco-friendly choice.

Looking to protect your Galaxy Z Flip 5 without sacrificing style or functionality? You can find the Vanguard Series Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case on Amazon for $39.98. And as with the Z Fold 5 case, don't forget to apply the 30% off coupon CBORNE30 for added savings.