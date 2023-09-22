Are you a cat owner looking to make your life easier when caring for your furry companion? If so, Leo's Loo Too smart litter box from Casa Leo Pet (formerly Smarty Pear) is a solution worth considering. This high-tech, self-cleaning litter box is compatible with clumping clay litter, and it has motion and weight sensors that detect when your cat enters and exits. Most importantly, an internal sifting system, paired with impressively quiet operation, separates waste from clean litter and deposits clumps into a sealed container for hands-off cleaning. This means no more daily scooping!

Leo's Loo Too improves upon Casa Leo's original model by incorporating higher walls to minimize litter scattering. A UV light is included to kill bacteria, and enhanced sensors improve alerts in the mobile app on your favorite Android device. Leo's Loo Too aims to revolutionize and simplify your cat's bathroom experience by eliminating manual litter box cleaning. Let's dig in to see if it delivers.

Source: Casa Leo Casa Leo Leo's Loo Too 8 / 10 Leo's Loo Too is an innovative, high-tech, self-cleaning litter box for cats with motion and weight sensors to detect when your cat enters and exits. An internal sifting system quietly separates waste from clean litter and deposits clumps into a sealed container for hands-free cleaning, eliminating daily scooping. The UV light feature kills bacteria for added sanitation. Brand Casa Leo Color Leo Gray, Avocado Green, Baby Blue, Pretty Pink Weight 27.5 Pounds Dimensions 24"L x 22"W x 27.5"H Buttons Power button Ports AC adapter Pros Eliminates daily scooping

Requires less frequent litter refilling

Sealed waste drawer controls odors

UV light sanitizes waste drawer

Tracks cat's weight and usage in mobile app Cons Expensive initial cost of $650

Can sometimes miss small waste clumps

False triggers caused by cat exploration

Needs power outlet nearby $650 at Amazon $650 at Casa Leo

Price and availability

At $650, Leo's Loo Too sits at the higher end for automated litter boxes, but its feature set and one-year warranty make it a worthwhile investment. Available on the Casa Leo website in four colors - Leo gray, avocado green, baby blue, and pretty pink. A starter bundle with extra supplies can also be purchased for $700.

Casa Leo provides free shipping within the contiguous US, but longer delivery times should be expected for Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Leo's Loo Too is also sold through major retailers like Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, Petco, and Sears. Purchasing directly from Casa Leo allows you to buy a 3-year extended warranty for $100, an option likely unavailable from third-party sellers. Multiple unit discounts are also offered.

Setup and what's in the box

Leo's Loo Too comes in a large box with pre-assembled components, allowing for a quick and easy setup process.

I received the Leo's Loo Too Starter Bundle, which comes with a few additional items that aren't in the base Leo's Loo Too package. In the Starter Bundle, you'll receive the main litter box unit, a power adapter with a 6-foot anti-chew cord, a waste receptacle tray, some replacement carbon filters, waste drawer liners, three small plush toys, a Leo's Loo Litter Mat, and an instruction manual.

Remember that this is a bulky device, so you may need help getting it out of the box. Start by positioning the litter box unit on a sturdy, flat surface. Then, unload the waste drawer, place a liner in it, and slide it back under the unit. From there, you'll need to fill the base of the litter box with litter and ensure it doesn't go over the "max" fill line. Feel free to use any standard clumping litter, although Casa Leo recommends Dr. Elsey's Ultra or Ultra+ Litter, which I went with.

Next, you'll want to plug in the power adapter; it plugs into a hole in the back of the litter box (at the bottom). After that, you'll need to download the Casa Leo (formerly Smarty Pear) mobile app, currently available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Finally, press the power button just above the waste drawer, then open the app and follow the instructions to sync the litter box with the app.

Note: During the process, you'll need to set up a profile in the app and enable Bluetooth on your mobile device (if not already).

That's all there is to it! This should only take a few minutes since the instructions are easy to follow. Once complete, the litter box will enter standby mode, awaiting your cat's first visit.

Design and features

One thing that makes Leo's Loo Too different from other self-cleaning litter boxes is its modern look. The case offers a smooth, curved shape and is white all around. The box stands 27.5 inches tall and is 22 inches wide. The high-walled rectangular base can hold up to 6 liters of litter. This large capacity means you won't have to refill it as often as with smaller litter boxes. In the few weeks I've had it, I've only added about 2-3 cups of litter once a week.

The plastic parts have an antimicrobial additive to stop bacteria growth and help control smells. After your cat uses the litter box, it quietly sifts out the waste using an internal spinning drum; the movement is much like a dryer. At just 30 dB, you likely won't hear it even at night unless you're right next to it or a very light sleeper.

Leo's Loo Too drops the waste clumps into the pull-out waste drawer under the main housing. The drawer has a see-through lid that helps to contain odors much better than an open tray. UV lights above the drawer help kill up to 99.9% of bacteria. After your cat leaves, the litter box shines UV rays into the drawer to sanitize it, but you can turn this feature off in the app if you want.

The waste drawer can hold a large 9 liters of waste. So you only need to empty it every 1–2 weeks, depending on your cats. Thankfully, the app will tell you when it's full, so there's no need to manually check the waste drawer. A power button above the drawer shows different light colors for the modes: red for manual, white for automatic, and blue for UV sanitizing, so you always know what you have set.

There's an angled ledge above the power button with a silicone cover. This gives curious cats a safe place to put their paws and peek inside. The optional $30 Leo's Loo Litter Mat is worth getting, as it catches most of the stray litter bits from your cat's paws. This helps keep litter off your floors (at least, for the most part).

When I introduced Leo's Loo Too to my cat, I quickly realized its futuristic appearance was intimidating. She refused to use it during the initial week; however, with time, she gradually started using it alongside her old litter box. Over two weeks, her attitude went from cautious to fascinated with every sound and motion, and she started using it exclusively.

So even if a cat is initially hesitant, it can (and will) get comfortable with Leo's Loo Too's unique design. After all, they are curious by nature.

Usage and mobile app

Leo's Loo Too's full-featured mobile app provides complete control and monitoring. To start, it can track your cat's weight thanks to the built-in weight sensors. So, the app records its weight whenever your kitty hops into the litter box to do its business. This allows you to keep track of any significant change in your pet's weight over time. This feature also comes in handy if you have multiple cats, making it easy to differentiate between them.

2 Images Close

The app gives you the power to monitor the status of your litter box at all times. Whether it's telling you that the litter box is getting low and needs a refill, informing you that the waste drawer is full and needs emptying, or even if your cat is currently using it and the cleaning cycle can't start. As you can imagine, having a litter box practically on autopilot is extremely convenient.

When you first set up Leo's Loo Too, the app defaults to automatic mode. With this mode, after your cat finishes doing their business, you'll get a notification including their weight. The cleaning process will then start automatically. The best part is that you can customize the delay from 6 seconds to 20 minutes before cleaning.

2 Images Close

What's reassuring is that Leo's Loo Too won't clean if your cat is inside or tries to enter while it's running. It has triple safety protection, so as soon as it senses your cat close by, it stops cleaning right away. It's so sensitive that it stops even when I walk by while it's cleaning. After a few seconds of my cat leaving or me passing, it starts cleaning again.

You can also set cleaning schedules for certain times, like morning and night, but this turns off the automatic cleaning mode. There's even a sleep mode that turns off scheduled and automatic cleaning, which is perfect if you're a light sleeper. Though you likely won't hear it if it's in another room.

2 Images Close

I prefer manual mode since it's the most reliable. There are no random cleanings when my cat's not there, which has happened a few times. I tap "Clean" in the app to start it. The only downside to manual mode is that there are no notifications when my cat uses it, so I have to manually check to see if the box needs cleaning.

No matter the mode, Leo's Loo Too makes things super easy. Just plug it in, fill it up, and let it run while you go about your day. Litter duty doesn't get any simpler.

Competition

At $650, Leo's Loo Too is considered a premium self-cleaning litter box, putting it in the same tier as top competitors like Litter-Robot and PETKIT PuraX. The well-known Litter-Robot brand offers the Litter-Robot 3 Connect for $549 and the Litter-Robot 4 for $700. Both share a similar dome design and height to Leo's Loo Too.

The Litter-Robots come in grey/beige or black/white color schemes. Both litter boxes provide key features like self-cleaning sifting, app monitoring, carbon filters, and enclosed waste drawers. The Litter-Robot 4 edges out its predecessor with extras like odor control, advanced cat sensors, quieter operation, a larger waste drawer, and a more spacious entryway.

The Petkit PuraX is another competitor, albeit with a boxy shape versus a dome. Priced at $600, it often goes on sale for $500. Its 7-liter waste bin is smaller than Leo's Loo Too's. The Petkit PuraX touts options like approach sensors, multi-mode cleaning, weight tracking, and a unique integrated deodorizer.

Despite the competition, Leo's Loo Too stands out with its large capacity, superior odor control, and full automation. It offers exceptional functionality and convenience for its price, making it a worthy investment for cat owners who want to simplify litter box maintenance.

Should you buy it?

Leo's Loo Too may come with a higher price tag, but its benefits to cat owners make it a worthwhile investment. Utilizing a motion-activated, fully automated sifting system that eliminates the need for daily scooping, the smart litter box will save you valuable time and effort. Additionally, its large litter capacity means you won't have to refill it as often as competing devices, and the enclosed waste receptacle and antimicrobial surfaces help control unpleasant odors.

One downside is that Leo's Loo Too can sometimes miss small waste clumps, but you can fix this by increasing the cleaning rotations in the app from one to two or three. It also relies on electricity, so you'll need to make sure there's a power outlet within reach, or else you might need an extension cable, just like I did.

But when compared to other brands like the Litter-Robot 4 and Petkit Pura X, Leo's Loo Too still stands out. Its features, like UV rays for disinfection, set it apart from the others. Also, I find its design nicer than other self-cleaning litter boxes. While it's not perfect, the initial cost will pay off over time since it simplifies litter-related tasks. If you can afford it or feel like splurging, Leo's Loo Too will truly pay off in the long run.