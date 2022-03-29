Android Auto, Google's smart driving companion software, is an invaluable tool for drivers. It allows you to pair your phone to your car's infotainment screen and stay connected while on the road, all with a familiar, easy-to-navigate interface. While most vehicles that offer Android Auto require a tethered USB connection between the car and phone, some newer models offer a wireless alternative to access the interface.

Initially limited to luxury vehicles and top trim levels, wireless Android Auto is beginning to show up as a standard feature with many carmakers. It's also found in some vehicles that launched without it via a software update. Plus, multiple accessories add wireless functionality to some wired Android Auto-compatible setups.

What is wireless Android Auto, and how does it work?

Wireless Android Auto connects your phone to your car's head unit via Wi-Fi. Once you complete the initial setup, Android Auto automatically connects your phone to your vehicle's infotainment screen each time you get into your vehicle.

Like standard Android Auto, wireless Android Auto overrides your car's native infotainment system and lets your phone do the heavy lifting. It requires a compatible head unit and in-vehicle Wi-Fi. Bluetooth cannot transmit enough data to support wireless Android Auto.

Your vehicle's touchscreen display looks a lot like your phone when Android Auto is connected. Compatible apps from your smartphone show up as large icons on your car's screen. From here, you can play music or podcasts, use Google Assistant, and see turn-by-turn directions. Many apps are compatible with Android Auto, including Audible, Spotify, Waze, and WhatsApp.

We've been expecting relatively major overhauls to Android Auto since May 2022, but despite promises that the redesign would land "just in time for summer," those changes haven't materialized. Still, a more multitasking-friendly and customizable interface should be arriving soon.

Which cars are compatible with wireless Android Auto?

Despite the massive benefits of wireless Android Auto, Google hasn't made much of a hubbub about the feature and the cars that support it. Google's compatibility list doesn't appear to have been updated for some time, as it only shows that 2019 and newer BMW models support the feature.

To that end, we put together our own wireless Android Auto compatibility list, which you can find on this page. It is not a comprehensive list, but it includes models we've come across where the manufacturer has confirmed support.

Wireless Android Auto may not be included in every entertainment package or trim level for every vehicle listed. When in doubt, do a little extra research.

Our wireless Android Auto list is a work in progress, and we will update it as we find more compatible vehicles.

What if my car isn't compatible?

Even if your car wasn't originally kitted out with wireless Android Auto, there are still options to go untethered.

If your car is a post-2018 with built-in Wi-Fi but only runs regular Android Auto via USB, all might not be lost. Several manufacturers, most notably BMW, have granted wireless Android Auto functionality to older vehicles via over-the-air updates. If that's not an option, and you want to retrofit the feature to your ride, we have good news: There are relatively cheap dongles on the market that allow you to connect wirelessly.

Following its crowdfunding success, the AAWireless is now available through Amazon. Motorola's well-reviewed MA1 USB adapter is also a popular retrofit option, though it's in high demand, considering it's frequently out of stock.

Finally, for those brave souls that fancy going down the MacGyver route, a hack method using an Android TV stick exists, allowing older Android Auto heads to go wireless. Just be aware that Google does not support this option.

Android Police's unofficial wireless Android Auto compatibility list

(Updated March 2023)

Acura

2023: MDX, RDX, Integra

2022: MDX, RDX

Audi

2023: A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, E-Tron, E-Tron GT, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8

2022: A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, E-Tron, E-Tron GT, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8

BMW

2023: 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, 8 Series, iX, i4, M3, M4, M5, M8, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, Z4

2022: 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, 8 Series, iX, i4, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, Z4

2021: 1 Series, 4 Series

2020: 1 Series, 2 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, XE, X4, X6

2019: 3 Series, 8 Series, X5, X7, Z4

Buick

2023: Enclave, Encore GX, Envision

2022: Enclave, Encore GX, Envision

Cadillac

2023: CT4, CT5, Escalade, Escalade ESV, XT4, XT5, XT6

2022: CT4, CT5, Escalade, Escalade ESV, XT4, XT5, XT6

Chevrolet

2023: Blazer, Bolt EV, Bolt EUV, Camaro, Corvette, Equinox, Malibu, Silverado 1500, Silverado 1500 LTD, Silverado 2500/3500, Suburban/Tahoe, Trailblazer, Traverse

2022: Blazer, Bolt EV, Bolt EUV, Camaro, Corvette, Equinox, Malibu, Silverado 1500, Silverado 1500 LTD, Silverado 2500/3500, Suburban/Tahoe, Trailblazer, Traverse

Chrysler

2023: Pacifica

2022: Pacifica

Dodge

2023: Durango, Hornet

2022: Durango

2021: Durango

Ford

2023: Bronco, Edge, E-Transit, Expedition/Expedition Max, F-150, F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E

2022: Bronco, Edge, E-Transit, Expedition/Expedition Max, F-150, F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E

GMC

2023: Acadia, Canyon, Hummer EV, Sierra 1500, Sierra 1500 LTD, Terrain, Yukon/Yukon XL

2022: Acadia, Hummer EV, Sierra 1500, Sierra 1500 LTD, Terrain, Yukon/Yukon XL

Honda

2023: Accord, Civic

2022: Accord, Civic

Hyundai

2023: Accent, Elantra, Kona, Kona EV, Palisade, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, Venue

2022: Accent, Elantra, Kona, Kona EV, Palisade, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, Venue

Jeep

2023: Compass, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer

2022: Compass, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer

Kia

2023: Carnival, EV6, Forte, K5, Niro, Rio, Seltos, Sorento, Soul, Sportage, Stinger, Telluride

2022: Carnival, Forte, K5, Niro, Rio, Sorento

2021: K5, Sorento, Seltos

Lincoln

2023: Navigator, Nautilus

2022: Navigator, Nautilus

Maserati

2023: Ghibli, GranTurismo, Levante, MC20, Quattroporte

2022: Ghibli, Levante, MC20, Quattroporte

Mercedes-Benz

2023: C-Class, EQE, EQS, GLC

2022: EQS, S Class Saloon

2021: EQS

Porsche

2023: 911, Cayenne, Panamera, Taycan

2022: 911, Cayenne, Panamera, Taycan

Ram

2023: 1500, 2500/3500, ProMaster

2022: 1500, 2500/3500, ProMaster

Range Rover

2023: Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Discovery, Defender

2022: Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Discovery, Defender

Subaru

2023: Legacy, Outback, Solterra

Toyota

2023: Corolla Hatchback, Crown, Highlander, Tundra, Venza Hybrid

2022: Tundra

Volkswagen

2023: Arteon, Atlas/Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI/Golf R, ID.4, Jetta, Taos, Tiguan

2022: Arteon, Atlas/Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI/Golf R, ID.4, Jetta, Taos, Tiguan

2021: Arteon, Atlas/Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI/Golf R, ID.4, Jetta, Taos, Tiguan

Volvo

2023: EX90

Coming from a standard wired setup, wireless Android Auto is a huge get, streamlining the experience of using your phone to power your car's infotainment system. Still, Android Auto isn't perfect. There are plenty of things we don't like about it (why can't we report accidents from the Android Auto version of Maps?). For more on how the Android Auto experience stacks up against the competition, check out our comparison of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.