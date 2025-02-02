T-Mobile is the last major carrier in the US to offer access to its 2G network. With an end date of February 9, 2025, the provider will join the ranks of its competitors, AT&T, which was the first to pull the service in 2016, and Verizon, which phased out 2G in 2020. Shutting down (or sunsetting) 2G networks isn’t a move specific to telecommunication providers in the US. Still, countries across the globe see it as part of a move to focus on newer and faster technology for improved service.

2G’s decades-old technology reaches its end

When 2G launched in 1991, it was revolutionary. Replacing analog, it introduced people to messaging and limited internet access. The arrival of 2G also improved the sound quality for phone calls, laying the foundation for the advanced communication tech we see today.

As the decades passed, so did the once impressive speeds of 2G networks. The technology used to operate 2G networks was aging and didn’t keep up with modern-day demands as people adopted smartphones.

AT&T was one major telecom provider that spoke about this. In 2017, the company said data usage on its network grew 250,000& since 2007. “Since launching our 2G networks, technologies like smartphones, social media and wirelessly connected devices have changed the network landscape,” the company stated in a press release.

More recently, T-Mobile pointed to slower speeds when explaining the sunsetting of its 2G network, stating customers who move to a 4G or 5G network will get “real broadband speeds” that are much faster.

“Moving customers who are on old networks onto modern, advanced high-speed networks means they will need to have phones and devices that can tap into the latest technologies,” T-Mobile said on its website. According to a research article from the connectivity intelligence company Ookla, these modern networks will allow companies to transmit more data on the same spectrum and support more users.

Service providers will reuse the technology in their 4G and 5G networks

Ending access to 2G doesn’t mean the spectrum it used will become obsolete. Service providers reuse it for their 4G and 5G technologies. Spectrum is the band of signal that allows telecom companies to offer wireless communications services. It’s a limited resource, and more of it can’t be created.

In addition to reusing their spectrum, service providers can access unused spectrum by purchasing it through auctions from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). However, the FCC has been unable to take part in such auctions since March 2023, as the organization hasn’t received authority from Congress.

Sunsetting 2G will lead to faster services

Ookla’s article further points out that operators sunsetting older technologies, like 2G, allows them to simplify their network and, in part, reduce operational costs. One reason is the energy efficiency of newer equipment compared to the older ones used with 2G. Take Vodafone, for example. The UK provider has said sending 1TB of data on a 5G network only uses 7% of the energy it would have used to transfer on a 3G network.

Carriers in America have already sunsetted their 3G networks. AT&T did so in February 2022, T-Mobile moved in July 2022, and Verizon sunsetted the network in December 2022.

Customers might still be able to use their old phones

When companies shut down access to a network, a device that can only be powered by that network becomes an unusable communication tool in most ways. When T-Mobile’s 2G shutdown is complete, people won’t be able to make calls, send or receive texts, or use the internet on their device, including calls to emergency services.

However, devices supporting VoLTE (known as Voice over Long-Term Evolution) may still work, given that it works on 4G technology. While this may not be possible for all 2G devices, newer ones that support a 2G network, along with other networks, such as the Samsung series A10e and Note 9 or the Google Pixel series 3 or later, might still be usable. To use this, make sure your software is up-to-date.

Related How long until 4G phones become obsolete? Long enough you don't have to worry about it yet

To turn on VoLTE on a Google Pixel device, open the device’s settings and search for volte in the search bar by clicking the magnifying glass. Select the VoLTE Calls Menu and tap it. If you don’t see the menu option, the device might not have the feature.

To check this feature on a Samsung device, open the settings, tap Connections, select Mobile networks, and turn on VoLTE calls. You can find more information on Google’s support forum. The feature is also available on iPhone series 6 and onward.

If this feature isn’t available, you’ll need a new device to make calls. In some cases, like T-Mobile, customers can trade in their old devices. The service provider offers users who have a 2G device on their network a free 5G device replacement. According to messages the company shared with its customers, the 2G devices can be “in any condition.” If you’re in this boat, check your local retail location for more information.

Out with the old and in with a new (5G) phone

If you’ve been putting off switching to a new phone under the last remaining provider to offer 2G service, your time is about to run out. While the change could be a big one, making the move will lead to better service on a new 5G Android phone with features you might find helpful.