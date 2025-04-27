Most wireless carriers offer lucrative cash bonuses, free phones, and discounts on your first few bills to lure you into switching. The promise of saving money on your phone plans can be tempting. Many carriers offer switch bonuses ranging from $100 to $800 per line. But what happens after that promotional period ends? Although the amount might seem like a great deal, it could cost you more than you expect in the long run. Here is why jumping ship for a bonus might not be worth it.