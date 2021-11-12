We've been patiently waiting for Samsung to bring its One UI-flavored build of Android 12 to its lineup of phones ever since it announced a beta program two months ago. Yesterday, we learned the Galaxy S21 series wouldn't see additional beta releases prior to its stable build, which left us feeling like it wasn't too far off. A new announcement from a Canadian carrier now suggests it might be just days away.

Telus updated its software update page for Android devices today, and listed among the additions is a scheduled release for Android 12 to Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra phones on November 23rd. That's less than two weeks away, marking this as one of the fastest updates Samsung has ever brought to its smartphones.

Now, given that this is a carrier release schedule, it's possible the date may differ depending on both region and your particular network. Carriers in the US like Verizon and AT&T may release Android 12 to locked phones before or after Telus does so in Canada, while unlocked devices may receive an update even earlier. For the time being, however, it seems like you can circle November 23rd on your calendar as a release date for One UI 4 and Android 12.

For those using Samsung devices other than the Galaxy S21 series — say, the Galaxy Z Flip3 or Z Fold3 — there's no sign of support just yet. However, the company added those phones to its beta programs not too long ago, which means a similar, fairly short delay could apply here. It's also possible that Samsung has decided to hold back and wait for the foldable-focused Android 12L, though only time will tell.

YouTube confirms everyone using downvotes is just being a jerk, hides public display Only creators can see downvote counts on their uploads

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email