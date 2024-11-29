When you think of Black Friday savings, phone carriers aren't likely the first thing that comes to mind, but if you know where to look, you can find some of the best deals of the year. While most carriers don’t have specific Black Friday deals, a lot of them have some form of their best deals starting, or ending, before before the end of the year. If you’ve been thinking of switching to Visible, for example, one of the carrier’s best-ever deals is about to come to an end, so it’s time to get signed up.

Whether it's the right time to get signed up with an promotion that's ending soon, or you just want to lock in your prices, getting a good deal on a phone plan not only saves you money this holiday season, but the entire year. Even longer if you use Visible's two-year promotion. If you're picking up one of the best deals on a new Android phone, you'll need a plan to go with it, and these plans can give you plenty of data for your needs without needing to sign up for an expensive phone plan loaded with features you don't need.

Lock in some of the best unlimited pricing with MobileX

Keep your low prices

Lock in unlimited pricing MobileX MobileX has two compelling unlimited plans for both lighter and heavier users with up to 199GB of high-speed data. With the Verizon network behind it, these low prices can be locked in for a year if you sign up on Black Friday. From $14.88/month

MobileX is an MVNO that uses Verizon’s network and offers some of the best prices on data of any carrier, including on its unlimited plans. Many users will find MobileX’s 10GB unlimited plan to be a good fit at $14.88 per month, and if they sign up on Black Friday, they can lock in that price until December 1, 2025. The same applies to the full $24.88 unlimited plan with 199GB of high-speed data. If you were looking for a cheaper carrier without giving up your data, MobileX could be the right fit.

MobileX is a bit different from carriers like Visible, however, and gets full data speeds on both of its unlimited plans. That means you can take advantage of Verizon’s fast 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. These plans also come with 10GB of hotspot data to share with other devices, with international roaming and calling add-ons available.

Don't hesitate to get Visible's best rates for two years

Low prices for two years with SAVE24

Use code SAVE24 Visible Visible has only two plan, but they're both unlimited on the Verizon network. With a promotion ending on Cyber Monday, you can lock in one of the best deals in wireless for two years. From $20/month

Visible has been running one of its best promotions ever for a while now making it one of the best value carriers, but if you’ve been hesitant about signing up, you’re running out of time. With coupon code SAVE24, new Visible customers can lock in a low $20 per month price for the base Visible plan for two years, which is $5 cheaper than the standard price. This also applies to Visible+ which is down from $45 per month to just $35 per month. After two years, your prices will return to normal, but you’ve got to get the promotion before the end of December 2, 2025.

If you haven’t heard of Visible before, this is a prepaid carrier owned by Verizon with two unlimited plans, and simple pricing. Visible’s cheapest plan, simply called Visible has unlimited talk, text, and data with no hidden data caps. It’s not the fastest data around with only standard 5G speeds, but with unlimited hotspot data at 5Mbps, it’s still plenty for most people.

If you’re looking for a plan with a bit more speed and a handful of additional features, Visible+ could be a worthwhile upgrade. This plan gets full Verizon 5G speeds with Ultra Wideband, as well as faster 10Mbps hotspot data. You’ll also get a few more international features if you need them, and free smartwatch connectivity, as long as it’s an Apple Watch, that is.

Get the best prices on up to a year of service with Ultra

Extra savings on multi-month discounts

Get up to a year Ultra Mobile Ultra Mobile offers a wide range of data plans with multi-month discounts, but for Black Friday, there are some extra savings to be had. Even Ultra's unlimited plan is discounted lower than the 15GB plan when you sign up for a year. From $10/month

Ultra Mobile uses the T-Mobile network and if you have any experience with Mint Mobile, you know about what you’re in for. Ultra Mobile’s plans can seem a little overwhelming at first with several different data options available for different durations. You can get Ultra Mobile plans for just one month at a time, but you’ll save more with a multi-month plan scaling up from three months, to six months, then 12 months. Ultra also has extra holiday savings on top of that.

One highlight is Ultra’s Unlimited plan with 10GB of hotspot data. This plan is down to just $20 per month if you pay for a year at once. That’s $240 billed annually plus taxes and fees. This plan has no data cap either, so there’s no slowdown as you’d get on other prepaid plans, like Mint Mobile.

If you’re a lighter user, another highlight is the 3GB plan, which is down to $10 per month whether you get three months, six months, or 12 months. If you don’t want to commit to a full year, you can still save on an Ultra Mobile plan. Keep in mind that prices return to normal after this promotion, so if you want to lock in your savings for longer, go with an annual plan.

Competitive pricing and international features from Lyca

International features with competitive data price

International calling inlcuded Lyca Mobile From $7.50/month

Lyca Mobile is a prepaid carrier with a big focus on international features, including international calling on most of its plans. For the most part, its plans are unremarkable for most people, but with a couple of Black Friday deals available, the carrier might be worth a second look. It uses the T-Mobile network, so speeds should be good for most people with 5G support.

Lyca’s first deal is on its 3GB plan. This plan normally costs $19 for a single month or $10 per month if you buy a year, but it’s currently available for just $7.08 per month, when paid annually. That works out to just under $90 per year after fees. With unlimited talk and text, plus 100 minutes to call international numbers, this plan could be a fine fit for those who don’t need a ton of data. Keep in mind that Wi-Fi usage doesn’t count against your data usage, so you may not need as much as you think.

Lyca also has a 15GB plan, which it’s calling 12GB + 3GB thanks to a promotion, that comes in at $7.50 per month for up to three months. Normally $33 per month, this plan gets the same 100 minutes of international calling as many other Lyca plans. If you’re looking for a cheap way to try out the carrier before committing to a long-term six or 12-month term.

Get the right plan features

Picking the right phone plan can be tough in general, let alone when trying to make a quick decision over the weekend. To make sure you’re getting enough data, check a few of your previous phone bills to see how much data you typically use. You can curb this usage a bit by making better use of Wi-Fi, but this number will be a good starting point. Next, think about whether you need any international features and if you really need them year-round. There are some prepaid eSIM options if you only leave the country once or twice a year.

Finally, a lot of carriers would like you to sign up for multiple months at a time and are willing to offer discounts to sweeten the deal. On Ultra Mobile, for example, the best prices come with a 12-month plan, which could mean a fairly larger payment upfront. Just because it’s the best deal overall, doesn't mean it’s right for everyone to spend multiple hundreds of dollars right now.