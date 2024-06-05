Summary Nothing is set to introduce AI features in the upcoming Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing introduced ChatGPT integration in its earbuds earlier this year.

While the company has been known for its phones and earbuds, Nothing may be expanding beyond these form factors in the future.

While Nothing once began as a small, humble company dedicated to rethinking the mobile phone, it has evolved dramatically in recent months. With the development of everything from next-gen earbuds to flagship Nothing phones, the business has given its competitors good reason to keep an eye on its growth – even those that have gained an industry edge through the integration of AI technology.

Related Nothing Phone 3: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window We know nothing much about the Nothing Phone 3 right now, but we have some educated guesses

Nothing founder Carl Pei has officially announced plans to introduce AI features starting with the Nothing Phone 3 in 2025. Furthermore, it sounds like the company made AI a priority a while ago – Pei added in his announcement that the company has spent the last two months designing and prototyping AI interactions. Mobile tech giants – like Samsung, in particular – have already been reaping the profits of rolling out AI-capable devices, but companies like Nothing may not be far behind. It's not clear from Pei's announcement what form these AI features will take, or what language model will power them.

How Nothing is shifting its focus

This isn't the first time Nothing has moved toward tighter AI integration in its products. The company began rolling out ChatGPT integration in its earbuds last month – when paired with a Nothing phone, Nothing-branded now offer a shortcut to talk to the conversational AI model.

Pei noted in his update that, over the past three years, Nothing has been focused on its “end-to-end capabilities.” While it is still centered around providing a unique user experience, AI is now one of the ways the company intends to “shift gears.”

While those who have become familiar with Nothing might know it for its phone or earbuds, it could be expanding beyond these products in the near future. At the beginning of June, the company began posting cryptic updates on social media, leading some to believe that the Phone 3 could be on the horizon. However, a post including an image – which was a close-up of what seems to be a screw – spurred many to assume it might not be a Nothing product at all. Instead, it could possibly be an image of a smartphone from CMF, one of the company’s sub-brands. For now, it seems that we’ll have to wait for more details to make any determinations.