Tinytouchtales is probably best known for its game Card Thief, which was a follow-up to Card Crawl, both solitaire-style dungeon crawlers, the developer's bread and butter. Well, seeing that Tinytouchtales has found a good bit of success with its niche of solitaire deck building card games, there's a new release in the series available on the Play Store starting today, known as Card Crawl Adventure, which combines the dungeon crawling of Card Thief with a puzzle mechanic where you'll connect cards to take down your many foes.

If you'd like to see the game in action, the above trailer offers a quick glimpse that illustrates the new puzzle-based pathing mechanic within Card Crawl Adventure. The goal is to combine cards in a particular order to ensure that your attacks defeat the baddies while clearing the field, where you'll have to clear the board three times in order to find a dungeon's exit.

Card Crawl Adventure's tutorial does an okay job explaining the game's mechanics, though playing a few rounds is how all of its details will sink in, as there are certainly a few mechanics to keep track of and juggle as you clear each 3x3 board of its cards. Each game is different as this is a roguelike, so you'll never know what to expect during each run, but proper planning and a bit of luck will see you through.

Now, Card Crawl Adventure is a free game, in that anyone can play, though a few things are locked behind in-app purchases, but nothing major. First off, you can pay $1 to gain a slight advantage where you'll begin a match with an extra health and strength point through an item known as Talisman of the Goddess. Beyond this, you can pay to unlock new characters at $1 a pop. While none of this is explained on the Play Store, characters and an item that makes matches easier are the only IAPs to be found, which means the game is fairly monetized.

So if you're a fan of the original Card Crawl and its followups like Card Thief, you'll certainly find enjoyment playing Card Crawl Adventure. You get a similar look and feel that's perfect for mobile devices, with new mechanics in the mix to keep the roguelike solitaire series fresh. Plus, you can play without spending a dime to get a good feel for the title before you decide to splash out on its extra characters. If all of this sounds good to you, then you grab the install through the Play Store widget below. Don't miss out; Card Crawl Adventure is a hoot!