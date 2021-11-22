Why waste time ignoring the movie you planned on watching on your TV with TikTok on your phone when you could just ignore TikTok on your TV with your phone instead? TikTok TV is a thing and it's now available on Android TV and Google TV.

Users will be able to open up the new TikTok TV app, log in, and dive into the usual feeds including "For You" — well, algorithmically for you — "Following" for the accounts you actually have subscribed to, and other topical feeds for videos about animals, travel, and comedy.

According to reports from when TikTok TV launched in other regions, it appears users will be able to like and comment on clips as well. TikTok's press release doesn't make this ability clear and we haven't been able to test it for ourselves.

TikTok officially launched its TV app in the U.S. and Canada earlier this month with Amazon Fire TV. This new U.S.-Canada pulse of availability also extends to Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs running webOS version 4 to 6.

