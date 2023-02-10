Mega Man X, a remastered version of the 1993 SNES title of the same name, is now available on Android. It's been over a decade since the remaster arrived on iOS, and the Android version is identical, albeit with some of the more annoying launch day features removed.

Mega Man X is a remaster of the original game, but some of the changes may displease fans of the original. Notably, the graphics are crisp and smooth, which, while visually pleasing, are a far cry from the pixel sprites of the original.

It's not just visual changes, either. One of the most significant features of the original game was that actions taken earlier on would affect boss battles in later stages. This has been completely removed from the mobile port, so while the gameplay remains familiar, it's not as immersive as it used to be.

Fortunately, it's not all bad. A range of difficulty options has been added to make the game more challenging or accessible than the classic, depending on your preferences. Additionally, the Achievements feature is a nice touch that offers players a way to get more out of the game. The soundtrack is one of the things that hasn't changed much, and there's an optional arranged version if you're looking to switch things up.

Mega Man X does not support external controllers, but the touchscreen controls are capable enough to see you through the levels. However, they can be unresponsive at times, so expect to spend some effort getting used to them. Due to the age of the port, you'll probably experience pillarboxing, but there is an optional fullscreen mode that Capcom promises won't impact the visuals.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Mega Man X is a good retro port of a platformer that shouldn't disappoint. But long-time fans may be unwilling to put up with the changes from the original. Mega Man X is available to download from the Play Store now for $9.99.