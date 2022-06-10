Capcom's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy never made its way West with an English translation as it did on iOS in 2013. Sure, Capcom went on a spree bringing plenty of other titles in the series to mobile in 2017, but the original trilogy never saw a release outside of Japan on Android. This all changes today as Capcom has finally launched the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on Android in English, and you can currently pick up a copy on sale for $18.99 in celebration of its release.

The trailer above details precisely what Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy has to offer on Android. As expected, the title includes all 14 episodes of the original games in the trilogy, spread across Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations. All three games offer a mix of visual novel content, where you play the part of Phoenix Wright, a defense attorney tasked with defending his clients. This results in a drama where you'll dig for clues and interrogate witnesses to reach a not guilty verdict in the courtroom.

Since this is a fresh release designed for modern devices, you can expect HD graphics, an increase in the game's save slots to ten (per language), with a range of language support, including English, Japanese, French, German, Chinese, and Korean. Sadly there is one caveat, Capcom says there will be no refunds once the app is purchased. It's probably also worth keeping in mind that all of the previous Ace Attorney games released on Android haven't seen any updates in at least two years, with the last update for Apollo Justice dating back to 2016. So it would seem Capcom has a poor history of keeping its premium mobile games up to date.

Still, today is the first time the Ace Attorney Trilogy is available on Android in English, so if you've been itching to play a quality courtroom adventure game, $18.99 is a fine price for (at minimum) 60 hours of playtime. While it is worrying that Capcom doesn't offer refunds and rarely keeps its premium releases updated, seeing that Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy costs $30 on consoles and PC, $18.99 is a great price to get in on this adventure series. So if you'd like to snag a copy, you can purchase the title through the Play Store widget below.